Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month’s revenue in a day

Shark Tank India 5: All We Imagine As Light’s executive producer, Harshit Agarwal, and his brother Tanay Agarwal appeared on Shark Tank India 5 to pitch for their mithai brand Pistabarfi. While the founders received lots of praise from all the Sharks, they had to walk out of the tank without a deal. Despite Anupam Mittal calling the brand a goldmine, the founders refused Varun Alagh’s condition that Harshit give up films to focus full-time on the brand, which led them to lose out on the funding. However, Pistabarfi’s co-founder Tanay believes, ‘Having a spine is more important than getting the deal’. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Tanay Agarwal shares his take on Varun’s demand and reveals how being on the show has impacted their business.

Talking about their Shark Tank India 5 experience, Tanay said, “It was an amazing experience, I have no complaints. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and not everyone gets it. I am so happy that Pistabarfi were the ones to get selected despite the low revenue turnout, which speaks volumes about the potential of our business.”

On Harshit refusing Varun Alagh’s demand to quit film production

Having a film that won at Cannes to his merit, Pistabarfi’s co-founder, Harshit, said a clear no to Varun when the Shark asked him if he would quit film production if they got an investment. Talking about whether they felt disappointed losing the deal for refusing this condition, Tanay says, “We are not disappointed. When we were preparing for our pitch, we knew that this question was going to come up. It was very clear between us, even before entering the tank, what we would say if they asked us this question. When it came up, both of us were very clear about the answer. When the episode aired, a lot of people said that Harshit should have said yes just for the sake of TV, but as entrepreneurs and as people, we wanted to show our authentic selves there. We didn’t want to misguide the Sharks or give them false hopes because that doesn’t go well with our ethos.”

Tanay further added, “A lot of brands don’t onboard on Shark Tank India because they don’t want to reveal their revenues to their competitors and whatnot. For us, when we got this opportunity, we saw it as getting good exposure, and you don’t know, they might end up liking the product, and they might invest, so why not take the punt? My family is very proud that we went on the tank, being honest. Being frank and having a spine is more important than not getting the deal.”

Sharing if it was fair for Varun Alagh to keep a condition like this, Tanay said, “It was not too much to ask for, from Varun’s point of view. Had I been in his place, I would also want a 100 percent commitment if I were putting money into the business. During the episode, Vineeta mentioned that she had invested in a similar startup, but the founders lost interest later because they were not making enough revenue. The Sharks had already burnt their fingers in this experience, and then once you have that bias, it gets very difficult to convince them. We don’t believe in overselling ourselves; everything falls in place if the purpose is true and the product is strong. We did not get the deal, but our company is in a growth stage. Although it is slow, we will be able to do business with the purpose and vision that we want to.”

Shark Tank India’s impact on its brand

Even though both brothers walked out of the show without a cheque, they surely got exposure in abundance. Ever since the episode, they have been receiving numerous enquiries, Tanay revealed and added, “We made one month’s revenue within one-two days after the episode aired. From the visibility of the show, we also got a big wedding order from Delhi. My kitchen has been full since the time the episode aired. Shark Tank India helps brands like us who are small and want good exposure. It’s a cherry on top if the Sharks invest, because you want that kind of mentorship. Even though it’s too early, it would be fair to say that growth has been 2x. January is usually a lull month for us, but it will pick up from next month. Just because we didn’t get the deal, it doesn’t mean it didn’t click for us.”

