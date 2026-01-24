Aman Gupta snaps at Kunal Bahl on Shark Tank India, says ‘don’t make decisions on my behalf’: ‘I’m fine alone’

The new season of Shark Tank India is underway and in the latest episode, the show saw the Indian footwear brand Gully Labs, who were looking for their fourth round of investment. The brand already has a strong foothold on social media and is looking to expand their business. The ‘sharks’ fought extra hard while trying to secure a place in the company’s future.

Founders Arjun Singh and Animesh Mishra started the pitch with a couple of dance numbers, where traditional dance forms were performed by dancers wearing the Gully Labs shoes. The sharks were impressed by this display and were all very appreciative of the designs that were being showcased. Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl slowly revealed that they know the founders from before, as the two had pitched this brand to them during the initial stages of the company.