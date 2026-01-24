Aman Gupta snaps at Kunal Bahl on Shark Tank India, says ‘don’t make decisions on my behalf’: ‘I’m fine alone’

During a sales pitch by the founders of streetwear brand Gully Labs, Aman Gupta voiced his disagreement regarding a joint deal with Kunal Bahl and other sharks.

Shark Tank India Season 5Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl go head to head during pitch.

The new season of Shark Tank India is underway and in the latest episode, the show saw the Indian footwear brand Gully Labs, who were looking for their fourth round of investment. The brand already has a strong foothold on social media and is looking to expand their business. The ‘sharks’ fought extra hard while trying to secure a place in the company’s future.

Founders Arjun Singh and Animesh Mishra started the pitch with a couple of dance numbers, where traditional dance forms were performed by dancers wearing the Gully Labs shoes. The sharks were impressed by this display and were all very appreciative of the designs that were being showcased. Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl slowly revealed that they know the founders from before, as the two had pitched this brand to them during the initial stages of the company.

Aman was quick to compliment the idea behind the company and their store in New Delhi. Anupam Mittal jumped into the conversation and asked about the company’s origins. Arjun replied, “I worked at JP Morgan in Australia, and I had worked on two different startups of my own. I came back to India in 2022, and I realised that India has a lot of stories and design languages to create very elevated and aspirational brands. We didn’t start with a business pitch; all of this purely came from a feeling.”

Animesh added that they started the brand with just an Instagram page and two craftsmen and have now grown that number to 100 craftsmen. Kunal also pointed out that the idea Arjun and Animesh had pitched to him during the initial stages had been executed very well. After discussing the numbers, the sharks focused on the demand that the founders had made, Rs 1 crore for 0.5%, valuing the business at Rs 200 crore.

At first most of the sharks remained at Rs 1 crore for 1%, but Kunal suggested that the founders could benefit if all the sharks pooled together. Before he could even complete his proposal, Aman intervened and said, “No no, wait a second. Please don’t make take decisions on my behalf. Mai nahi aa raha aap logon ke saath. Mai individual theek hoon (I am not coming with you guys. I am fine alone.)”

After a lot of back and forth, Aman offered the founders Rs 1 crore for 0.57% equity, changing the valuation to Rs 175 crore. Aman celebrated while wearing the shoes given by the founders, as the rest of the sharks congratulated them for closing a deal.

