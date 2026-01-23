Aman Gupta threatens Shark Tank India 5 pitcher ‘Gurgaon mei ghus ke dikha’ as he chooses Anupam Mittal: ‘Shut up’

Shark Tank India 5: Anupam Mittal threatened to tear the cheque if the Cosmo pitchers didn't accept his deal within 1 minute while Aman Gupta asked them to 'shut up' when they tried to thank him.

Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India. (Photo: SonyLIV)

Shark Tank India 5 saw a team of entrepreneurs pitching their healthcare business, which led to a quarrel between the sharks. Kunal Bahl, Anupam Mittal, Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta and Mohit Jain were all impressed by the pitchers and were keen to invest, which led to the pitchers rejecting Aman and Mohit during the negotiations.

The team of Cosmo had three co-founders Dr Shivansh Bhalla, Atul Jain and Himanshu Mewara providing a healthcare app for gated communities where residents can call an ambulance, get consultations with doctors and nurses, order lab tests, order medicines – all under one umbrella. The entrepreneurs get the RWA societies as their clients where a family has to pay anywhere between Rs 99-299 to be a part of the system. The pitchers sought Rs 1 crore in exchange for 4 percent of the company, vaping the company at Rs 25 crore.

Shivansh explained that they are currently operating in Ludhiana and Hyderabad, and plan to expand to other cities as well. He explained that for an individual who lives alone and has a health emergency, their app will enable them to hit just one button that will alert the neighbours, their favourite contacts, the nurses stationed in the society and the ambulance that’s available within the society so they can get to the hospital as quickly as possible.

When Kanika mentioned that even businesses like BlinkIt are operating ambulances now, and have more than enough money to burn, they explained that they have all the services under one roof. They also mentioned that they don’t take any commission as part of tie-ups with the hospitals, which Anupam praised, as it keeps their model more honest. Instead, they are making money from their partnerships with pharmacies and pathological labs.

Shivansh shared that they quickly realised that they can’t create a need for emergency, which is why they made their model a subscription based one. Himanshu called it a “micro insurance” for users.

 

Anupam and Kanika made an offer of Rs 1 crore for 10 percent. Aman and Mohit made the same offer, and Kunal went solo, also with the same offer. The pitchers wanted Anupam, Kanika and Kunal. Kunal said that they are selling “peace of mind” and for Rs 99, that was a steal. The negotiations turned loud and crazy as Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta went head to head against each other. While Anupam threatened to tear his cheque if the pitchers don’t say yes within a minute, Aman took a dig at Kanika who said that her connect with the industry will help the pichers. “Yahan network to sabka hi hai,” he shot back, at which Kanika made a face. Things became so heated up that the pitchers had to request the ‘sharks’ to give them time to think.

As the pitchers rejected Aman and Mohit at this stage, Aman was visibly offended. The deal was closed at Rs 1 crore for 9 percent with Anupam, Kanika and Kunal. Towards the end, Aman laughed and told them, “Tu Gurgaon mein ghus ke dikha,” while the pitchers thanked him for his offer. Laughing at the exchange, Aman jokingly said, “Shut up” as they went out of the tank.

