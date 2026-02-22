Rs 8.46 crore monthly revenue: How Amit Jain’s top 3 Shark Tank India investments are outperforming the big spenders

Shark Tank India is currently in its fifth season and continues to see strong investor participation. So far this year, the show has committed investments worth Rs 77.68 crore across 96 pitches, with 54 startups securing funding. Among the sharks, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal have committed the highest investment amounts to date, while Amit Jain remains at the lower end of the spectrum. So far, Amit has closed three deals, investing a total of Rs 1.7 crore. However, his measured approach appears to be paying off. In an episode this week, Amit reflected on his investments from previous seasons and revealed that his top three picks have delivered significant success.

Across Seasons 1 to 4, Shark Tank India featured a total of 771 pitches, out of which 361 deals were closed. The show has deployed a cumulative Rs 301.14 crore in startup funding during this period. Of this, Amit Jain made 61 offers and successfully closed 35 deals, investing a total of Rs 14.8 crore.

Talking about his journey on Shark Tank India, Amit Jain said, “I believe everyone has a super power in them/ I keep searching for that when I meet the pitchers.” Pointing out his top three investments, Amit shared, “It’s Creme Castle, Gladful, and Nish Hair.”

Nish Hair clocked a sharp surge in monthly revenue post funding

Nish Hair, which appeared in Shark Tank India Season 2, has seen immense growth after bagging a deal from Amit Jain. Talking about the brand, Amit shared, “For Nish Hair, Parul Gulati had come on stage; she was an influencer and the face of the brand. As a strategy we thought the more brand stores we had, the more people would be able to try hair extensions. It’s a product one would want to use. We made a mix of online and offline channels as a strategy and expanded globally. So it has been a very successful investment of mine.”

In three years, Nish Hair scaled from a monthly run rate of Rs 66 lakh to Rs 2.51 crore. They did an offline expansion with six stores in India and one flagship store in Dubai. In 2024, their team size increased from 12 to 66, and SKUs went from 55 to 1025.

Gladful saw 4x growth, Creme Castle scaled to Rs 4.7 crore

Another company that Amit Jain invested in on Shark Tank India Season 2 was Gladful. Gladful is a kids’ food brand manufacturing peanut butter, chocolate spreads, etc. Talking about the company and its growth, Amit shared, “Parul and Manu had come with this brand. When we met and discussed how to scale this, we had 2-3 strategies in mind. We launched new SKUs and entered quick commerce.”

Gladful’s monthly run rate increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore. The brand also recorded a fourfold increase in its valuation. Today, they have a manufacturing setup of 5000 sq ft.

As for Creme Castle, which appeared on Shark Tank India Season 3, Amit Jain shared, “Both the founder Neenaji and Pranjay, ever since I joined hands with them, have become like family. Pranjay worked with me earlier and later went on to become an entrepreneur. Creme Castle’s story is so inspiring. Neenaji was a home baker who baked a cake for the president of India.” Other than scaling, Creme Castle also made a robust system to maintain quality consistency. From a monthly run rate of Rs 85 lakh, the company scaled to Rs 4.7 crore.

From 3 kitchens, they rose to 37 kitchens, and now Creme Castle has a 20000 sq ft central kitchen in Noida.

Looking back at his top investments, Amit Jain said, “It feels nice to see this. When one has passion and ambition, there is no limit to where one can reach.”