Rs 8.46 crore monthly revenue: How Amit Jain’s top 3 Shark Tank India investments are outperforming the big spenders

As Shark Tank India gears up to present its 100th pitch on Monday, Amit Jain reflects on how the show has transformed lives over its first four seasons.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 22, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Amit Jain on Shark Tank India investmentsAmit Jain on his top Shark Tank India investments. (Photo: SonyLiv)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shark Tank India is currently in its fifth season and continues to see strong investor participation. So far this year, the show has committed investments worth Rs 77.68 crore across 96 pitches, with 54 startups securing funding. Among the sharks, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal have committed the highest investment amounts to date, while Amit Jain remains at the lower end of the spectrum. So far, Amit has closed three deals, investing a total of Rs 1.7 crore. However, his measured approach appears to be paying off. In an episode this week, Amit reflected on his investments from previous seasons and revealed that his top three picks have delivered significant success.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Across Seasons 1 to 4, Shark Tank India featured a total of 771 pitches, out of which 361 deals were closed. The show has deployed a cumulative Rs 301.14 crore in startup funding during this period. Of this, Amit Jain made 61 offers and successfully closed 35 deals, investing a total of Rs 14.8 crore.

Talking about his journey on Shark Tank India, Amit Jain said, “I believe everyone has a super power in them/ I keep searching for that when I meet the pitchers.” Pointing out his top three investments, Amit shared, “It’s Creme Castle, Gladful, and Nish Hair.”

Also Read: From Kota to Rs 2 Crore: The 26-year-old Shark Tank India pitcher who flirted with Namita Thapar and sat on the floor to win over sharks

Nish Hair clocked a sharp surge in monthly revenue post funding

Nish Hair, which appeared in Shark Tank India Season 2, has seen immense growth after bagging a deal from Amit Jain. Talking about the brand, Amit shared, “For Nish Hair, Parul Gulati had come on stage; she was an influencer and the face of the brand. As a strategy we thought the more brand stores we had, the more people would be able to try hair extensions. It’s a product one would want to use. We made a mix of online and offline channels as a strategy and expanded globally. So it has been a very successful investment of mine.”

In three years, Nish Hair scaled from a monthly run rate of Rs 66 lakh to Rs 2.51 crore. They did an offline expansion with six stores in India and one flagship store in Dubai. In 2024, their team size increased from 12 to 66, and SKUs went from 55 to 1025.

Gladful saw 4x growth, Creme Castle scaled to Rs 4.7 crore

Another company that Amit Jain invested in on Shark Tank India Season 2 was Gladful. Gladful is a kids’ food brand manufacturing peanut butter, chocolate spreads, etc. Talking about the company and its growth, Amit shared, “Parul and Manu had come with this brand. When we met and discussed how to scale this, we had 2-3 strategies in mind. We launched new SKUs and entered quick commerce.”

Story continues below this ad

Gladful’s monthly run rate increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore. The brand also recorded a fourfold increase in its valuation. Today, they have a manufacturing setup of 5000 sq ft.

Also Read | Anupam Mittal demands payment from Shark Tank India 5 pitcher to work together: ‘Aapko jhelne ke liye’

As for Creme Castle, which appeared on Shark Tank India Season 3, Amit Jain shared, “Both the founder Neenaji and Pranjay, ever since I joined hands with them, have become like family. Pranjay worked with me earlier and later went on to become an entrepreneur. Creme Castle’s story is so inspiring. Neenaji was a home baker who baked a cake for the president of India.” Other than scaling, Creme Castle also made a robust system to maintain quality consistency. From a monthly run rate of Rs 85 lakh, the company scaled to Rs 4.7 crore.

From 3 kitchens, they rose to 37 kitchens, and now Creme Castle has a 20000 sq ft central kitchen in Noida.

Looking back at his top investments, Amit Jain said, “It feels nice to see this. When one has passion and ambition, there is no limit to where one can reach.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
From Oscar winner to watch vlogger: Russell Crowe flexes a $40,000 Tiffany Rolex and the 007 piece that gave him a ‘psychological edge’
Russell Crowe watch collection
Taapsee Pannu: 'Hindi cinema is more about cleavage, South cinema is about the navel'
Taapsee Pannu
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Top officials in Telangana said on Sunday that Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji, 62, has surrendered.
‘No leader of this rank has surrendered in Maoist history’: Who is Devuji
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
How fast should you be running?
Fitness trainer tested out Kenyan running advice: 'If you can hear your feet, you're going too hard'
Sam Altman
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
Pro League: India squander double goal lead against Australia but in hard-earned 2-2 draw against Kookaburras, first signs of a revival
Amit Rohidas (C) celebrates India’s first goal against Australia. (Credit: Hockey India)
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
Fitness trainer tested out Kenyan running advice: 'If you can hear your feet, you're going too hard'
How fast should you be running?
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement