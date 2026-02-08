Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all ‘sharks’ with Rs 18.2 crore spree

Shark Tank India 5 has been on air for a month now, and the season has showcased several ‘sharks’ in their most aggressive avatars yet. Among them, Aman Gupta has emerged as the most fearless. Beyond his sharp remarks and firm stand on the show, Aman has taken the biggest risks this season by backing sectors he had not previously explored. By placing bold bets on promising founders, he has also made the highest number of investments so far.

Shark Tank India 5 – Investment Snapshot So Far

From a total capital pool of Rs 100 crore, the ‘sharks’ have committed investments worth Rs 61.48 crore so far. Of the 66 pitches presented until Thursday, 40 founders secured deals. Aman Gupta has invested in 17 ventures to date, committing a total of Rs 18.2 crore. With this, he has emerged as the ‘shark’ with the highest investment outlay so far this season.