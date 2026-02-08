Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all ‘sharks’ with Rs 18.2 crore spree

Aman Gupta, Kunal Bahl, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and Varun Alagh have emerged as the top five 'sharks' with the highest investment commitments on Shark Tank India 5.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 8, 2026 06:30 PM IST
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl make the highest investments on Shark Tank India 5. (Photos: SonyLIV, Kunal Bahl/Instagram)
Shark Tank India 5 has been on air for a month now, and the season has showcased several ‘sharks’ in their most aggressive avatars yet. Among them, Aman Gupta has emerged as the most fearless. Beyond his sharp remarks and firm stand on the show, Aman has taken the biggest risks this season by backing sectors he had not previously explored. By placing bold bets on promising founders, he has also made the highest number of investments so far.

Shark Tank India 5 – Investment Snapshot So Far

From a total capital pool of Rs 100 crore, the ‘sharks’ have committed investments worth Rs 61.48 crore so far. Of the 66 pitches presented until Thursday, 40 founders secured deals. Aman Gupta has invested in 17 ventures to date, committing a total of Rs 18.2 crore. With this, he has emerged as the ‘shark’ with the highest investment outlay so far this season.

Kunal Bahl, former CEO of Snapdeal, ranks second in terms of the number of deals signed this season. He has invested in 10 businesses so far, with total commitments amounting to Rs 12.6 crore. Namita Thapar follows Aman and Kunal on the list, taking the third spot in overall investment commitments. The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has so far partnered with 14 founders, committing a total of Rs 9.5 crore.

Shark Ventures Invested In Total Investment Committed
Aman Gupta 17 ₹18.2 crore
Kunal Bahl 10 ₹12.6 crore
Namita Thapar 14 ₹9.5 crore
Anupam Mittal 13 ₹8.9 crore
Varun Alagh 4 ₹3.73 crore
Ritesh Agarwal 4 ₹3 crore
Mohit Yadav 3 ₹2.63 crore
Vineeta Singh 4 ₹1.30 crore
Kanika Tekriwal 3 ₹1.1 crore
Amit Jain 1 ₹0.50 crore

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, ranks fourth on the investment chart. He has invested in 13 ventures so far, with total commitments of Rs 8.9 crore. Varun Alagh, co-founder of Honasa Consumer Private Limited, which owns the brand Mamaearth, is the fifth ‘shark’ in terms of investment outlay. He has closed four deals, committing Rs 3.73 crore. Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO Rooms, has also invested in four ventures, with a total capital commitment of Rs 3 crore.

Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, has joined four pitches so far, committing investments worth Rs 1.30 crore. Making his debut on Shark Tank India 5, Mohit Yadav, co-founder of Minimalist Skincare, has committed a higher amount than Vineeta despite backing fewer founders. He has partnered with three founders, with total investments amounting to Rs 2.63 crore. Kanika Tekriwal, founder and CEO of JetSetGo, has also made her debut this season. She has invested in three ventures so far, committing a total of Rs 1.1 crore. Meanwhile, Amit Jain is yet to enter the crore club. He has invested in just one venture so far, with a total commitment of Rs 50 lakh.

On Friday, Namita Thapar sealed her 15th deal on the show, investing Rs 1.35 crore in an AI-powered audio generation platform. Anupam Mittal also closed his 14th deal, committing Rs 1 crore to a food product startup.

Shark Tank India 5 investment report Shark Tank India 5 monthly investment report (Photo: SonyLiv / Screengrab)

Shark Tank India 5 streams on SonyLiv and Sony TV every Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

