Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal remembers late grandmother who perished in fire: ‘It breaks my heart…’

In the latest episode of Sony TV’s Shark Tank India Season 2, ‘shark’ Anupam Mittal got a little emotional as a young child Divyajeet Baheti came forward to make a pitch about his product. Post his pitch regarding kids’ smart watch, Divyajeet revealed that his uncle Abhishek is the founder.

The smart watch had numerous features which essentially helps children to stay in touch with their parents and guardians without resorting to the means of a phone. When asked about how the uncle-nephew duo came up with the idea, Abhishek said, “It dates back to 2008 when our family faced a tragic incident. Our Bombay house was on fire due to short circuit. At that time, Divyajeet was in the house, his elder sister, their grandfather and their mom. Only Divyajeet and his mom survived.” Abhishek added that it would have been very helpful if the kids would have somehow managed to reach out to someone in such a dire state.

Anupam Mittal then asked Abhishek why he has not made something similar for the elderly as well, adding, “I remember two years back my grandmother perished in a fire. This thing still makes me think. I keep wondering for how long she might have cried for help. It breaks my heart everytime I think about it.”

Abhishek responded that the watch works in a similar fashion for the older generation. The entrepreneur is a tech wiz and a gold medallist, and the entire design of the watch and the business model has been conceptualised by him. The watch is priced at Rs 10,000. Post his pitch, Aman Gupta, Peyush Banasal and Namita Thapar opted out. However, both Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh ended up making an offer to Abhishek — Rs 1 crore for 10% equity and Rs 1 crore debt as 15% interest (valuation Rs 10 crore). Abhishek had asked for Rs 2 crore for a 5 per cent stake. Abhishek ended up sealing the deal with the two sharks.

Shark Tank India Season 2 premiered this Monday, and airs on weekdays at 10 pm on Sony TV.