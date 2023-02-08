scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Shark Tank India 2: Emotional Vineeta Singh is reminded of the time she had only Rs 10 lakh in her bank account, sympathises with pitcher

Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh got emotional after her fellow 'sharks' rejected a couple's pitch on the show.

Shark Tank India 2- Vineeta SinghVineea Singh listens to a pitch made by struggling entrepreneurs Jasmine Kaur and Chetan Sharda on Shark tank India 2. (Photos: Sony Entertainment Television/ Instagram)
On the latest episode of Shark Tank India 2, the ‘sharks’ Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peeyush Bansal, and Anupam Mittal listened to a pitch by a middle-aged entrepreneur couple who run a healthy snacks business. On Tuesday, Jasmin Kaur and Chetan Sharda pitched their business, and asked for Rs 1 crore for 2% equity with a valuation of Rs 50 crore.

After evaluating Jasmin and Chetan’s pitch, the ‘sharks’ tried the snacks, and Namita realised after reading the ingredients that the food product used 1130 ml of sodium in a mere 100 gms. Along with Anupam, she wondered if the snacks are healthy in the first place.

After testing the products, the ‘sharks’ evaluated the snacks company’s business model, and declined to make an offer. However, Vineeta Singh was still not convinced, and asked Jasmin and Chetan, “If today you don’t receive any funding here, and looking at it, you don’t seem to have much money for the business too, will you then shut shop or continue the business for at least five years…?” She added, “This rock bottom journey which you see and learn from as a founder is always special, and I have seen those days with Rs 10 lakhs in my bank.”

At this point, Vineeta became visibly emotional and teary-eyed, and offered them a non-negotiable offer of Rs 1 crore for 8% equity for a Rs 12.5 crore valuation. The entrepreneurial couple accept the offer. Aman was observing Vineeta throughout the interaction, and asked her if she was really crying. She replied, “Yes, a little bit of droplet.”

Shark Tank India is streaming on Sony Liv.

