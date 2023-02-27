Shark Tank India 2 teaser: Anupam Mittal says he will make an offer which pitchers can’t refuse

The new week of Shark Tank India Season 2 will see some very interesting pitches, a few of which will air on Monday’s episode. The founders of snack company Makino, a 3D creation brand WOL3D, health brands Whats Up Wellness and Trunome will be seen presenting their companies on the reality show.

In the promo shared by Sony TV, Trunome co-founders are seen discussing how their product helps in detecting diseases through blood tests. They share that the product can even detect cancer recurrence. This information leaves the ‘sharks’ surprised as they laud their product. On the other hand, the founders of Makino pitched tasty and healthy snack options that left the judges impressed.

The founders of Whats Up Wellness pitch health gummies to the ‘sharks’, while WOL3D showed a unique product which can create 3D models. ‘Sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal are seen being happy about one product and getting into a bidding war. However, the video doesn’t reveal which product they are fighting over.

Witness true Indian entrepreneurial spirit tonight as #Makino, #WOL3D, #WhatsUpWellness, and #Trunome bring their incredible innovations to the Tank.#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/Znubp8tKv4 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 27, 2023

As Peyush and Aman try to win the pitchers over, Anupam announces that he will make an offer that they will not be able to refuse. The ‘sharks’ are seen gasping as the Shaadi.com co-founder gives his offer.

Shark Tank India Season 2 sees budding entrepreneurs pitch their companies to six entrepreneurs — Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal. The show airs on Sony TV and stream on SonyLIV.