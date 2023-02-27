scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Shark Tank India 2 teaser: Anupam Mittal says he will make an offer which pitchers can’t refuse

The latest promo of Shark Tank India 2 will see the founders of Makino, WOL3D, Whats Up Wellness and Trunome pitching to ‘sharks’, which will result in a bidding war.

Shark Tank India 2Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.
Listen to this article
Shark Tank India 2 teaser: Anupam Mittal says he will make an offer which pitchers can’t refuse
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The new week of Shark Tank India Season 2 will see some very interesting pitches, a few of which will air on Monday’s episode. The founders of snack company Makino, a 3D creation brand WOL3D, health brands Whats Up Wellness and Trunome will be seen presenting their companies on the reality show.

In the promo shared by Sony TV, Trunome co-founders are seen discussing how their product helps in detecting diseases through blood tests. They share that the product can even detect cancer recurrence. This information leaves the ‘sharks’ surprised as they laud their product. On the other hand, the founders of Makino pitched tasty and healthy snack options that left the judges impressed.

The founders of Whats Up Wellness pitch health gummies to the ‘sharks’, while WOL3D showed a unique product which can create 3D models. ‘Sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal are seen being happy about one product and getting into a bidding war. However, the video doesn’t reveal which product they are fighting over.

Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal blasts health brand founders, accuses them of cheating customers: ‘Jo aap kar rahe ho main usko paap maanta hun…’

As Peyush and Aman try to win the pitchers over, Anupam announces that he will make an offer that they will not be able to refuse. The ‘sharks’ are seen gasping as the Shaadi.com co-founder gives his offer.

Also Read
Asim Riaz
Asim Riaz claims Bigg Boss was rigged, says Sidharth Shukla visited him i...
masterchef india
MasterChef India: Aruna Vijay's dish gets selected in top 3, fans call ou...
Namita Thapar shares new post after claiming maid, and not her son, share...
Akshay Kumar- Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma's mother steals the show as she bonds with Akshay Kumar in P...

Shark Tank India Season 2 sees budding entrepreneurs pitch their companies to six entrepreneurs — Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal. The show airs on Sony TV and stream on SonyLIV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 19:25 IST
Next Story

Stray remarks to stray cattle: BJP tries to clean up its act

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna win the red carpet in their gorgeous dresses
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close