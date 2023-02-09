Shark Tank India 2: Quick-witted pitcher jokes Namita Thapar can’t think outside Pune, makes other sharks laugh out loud

Shark Tank India season 2 debuted earlier this year to much fanfare. On the latest episode of the reality show, the founders of a masala brand pitched their products to the ‘sharks’, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal. Brothers Akash and Ashish Agarwal from Raipur introduced their brand and shared that actor Shilpa Shetty has endorsed their products because they are healthy.

Aiming to be among the top five masala brands in India, the brothers asked for Rs 1 crore for 0.5% equity, which is a Rs 200 crore valuation. The ‘sharks’ asked the entrepreneurs to explain their business model and share more details about their products. While they spoke about the division of work in their company, they revealed that currently, they don’t have a CEO. This shocked all five ‘sharks’. Namita asked, “Investors need a point person, if there isn’t a point person, who will answer their questions? Why don’t you have a CEO?”

Akash replied, “We haven’t thought about it yet.” Namita went on to ask, “Arey kaise socha nahi investor aayega toh kisse baat karega?” Anupam accused the brothers of coming on the show to market their brand, and not to seek investment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

After some discussion, Anupam offered them Rs 1 crore for 2% equity at the valuation of Rs 50 crore, with a condition that their Rs 18 crore debt will be converted to equity. Even Aman Gupta came up with an offer of Rs 1 crore for 2% equity, but with no conditions. Later, Vineeta offered Rs 50 lakhs for 0.75% equity and 50 lakh debt. While the entrepreneurs deliberated, Anupam dropped out. Amit offered Rs 1 crore for 1.5% equity. After discussing the offers among themselves, Akash and Ashish tried to counter the offers. Aman gave a revised offer of Rs 1 crore for 1.25% equity and both Akash and Ashish agreed to the terms.

During the negotiations, Namita wondered how they’d crack such a tight market, which already has established brands. One of the brothers said that Namita is only commenting from the perspective of someone who lives in Pune; people in Tamil Nadu would have other preferences, and people in Chhattisgarh would have their own favourite masala brands. This made the other ‘sharks’ laugh at his wit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akash Agrawal (@akash.zoff)

The next entrepreneurs on Shark Tank India 2’s latest episode were Entrepreneur Swapna Wagh. She shared about toys which would enhance kids’ way of playing with toys and develop knowledge. Swapna made a bid of Rs 50 lakh for 3% equity with Rs 16.67 crores of evaluation.

Swapna gave a demo of her toys and asks Shark to come ahead and try the games. Amit gave an offer of Rs 20 lakhs for 20% equity & Rs 30 lakhs debt. But Swapna denies it saying that the offer is not suitable for her.

The third and final pitch of the day was by Yuvraj Tomar. While he revealed how his company makes 3D apps for companies, Namita asked for a demo and Yuvraj gave her one. His ask was Rs 40 lakh for 2% equity. While Amit, Aman and Vineeta dropped out, Anupam and Namita jointly made a offer of Rs 40 lakh for 3.2% equity with a Rs 12.58 crore valuation. Yuvraj accepted the deal.