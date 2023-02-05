Shark Tank India 2: An impressive Rs 42.93 crore invested so far, Namita Thapar leads the race with Rs 10.25 crore

Shark Tank India 2 has already clocked five successful weeks. The start-up-based show sees entrepreneurs from all corners of the country pitching their brands, in the hope to get an investment. The six sharks this season are Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh. As per a video shared by Sony TV, at the end of five weeks, Shark Tank India 2 has already seen an investment of Rs 42.93 crore.

Out of the massive amount, Emcure’s Namita Thapar leads the race with Rs 10.25 crore, followed by Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), who has pumped in Rs 8.86 crore in the many companies. The investment amount of other sharks as per the video is Aman Gupta (boAt) at Rs 8.26 crore, Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) at Rs 7.29 crore and Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics) at Rs 4.61 crore. Amit Jain (CarDekho), who recently joined the show, has put in Rs 3.66 crore worth of investment.

While Namita Thapar has always chosen to go all out while investing, she was tagged ‘sceptical’ by a section of the audience last season. Denying the same in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the businesswoman stated that she was a little ‘selective’. Thapar also mentioned that her solo investment in Rare Planet, an eco-friendly handicraft organisation, was the biggest success story of last year. She shared, “I invested in 23 companies and I was the third highest investor out of the seven sharks last season, so I would say I was selective and not skeptical. My solo investment in Rare Planet is the biggest success story of season 1 – the company expanded from four stores to 32 stores and revenue grew from Rs. 70 lakh per month to Rs 4 crore per month. This business proved that social impact and profitability can co-exist.”

Sharing the three factors that make her invest in prospective businesses, the executive director added, “I follow a 4F investment framework – founder, foundation, financials, and fit and have elaborated on these concepts in my book “The Dolphin and The Shark”. Briefly, the founders need to be driven, should be solving a big and complex problem, should know their financials well, and the business should be a good fit with my experience and interest so I can help.”

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.