Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers land a five-shark deal, still take time to accept offer. Anupam Mittal says ‘Khatam karo yaar’

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, the ‘sharks’ will come across unique pitches by Pharmallama, Crave Raja Foods, VA Perfume and Galdful. Going by the promo, some pitches left everyone in splits, while others impressed the ‘sharks’ and one of them even bagged a five-shark deal.

The judges tasted Crave Raja Foods’ delicacies and were quite impressed with their pitch. The founders aim to invent new dishes with the same ingredient, to avoid wastage. Pharmallama aims to deliver pre-sorted medication arranged into neat sachets, by date and time. Aman Gupta was impressed with the pitch and said, “It’s a very good thing, there is a lot of wastage.” Peyush Bansal also said, “Nice.”

The pitch by VA Perfume left the judges in splits after a founder said that their products are ‘night agarbattis’ which can be used to create a romantic mood.

The #Pharmallama, #CraveRajaFoods, #VAPerfume, and #Gladful pitches will offer a whole new set of incredible experiences to the Tank tonight. Don’t miss the episode.#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/zhOgvEx0TZ — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 23, 2023

Pharmallama are given a five-shark deal, which according to Namita Thapar is very rare. The founders of Pharmallama request for some time to think about the deal. In the meanwhile, judges said that the company which had previously got such a deal, is currently off the charts.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on SonyTV and streams on SonyLIV.