Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers land a five-shark deal, still take time to accept offer. Anupam Mittal says ‘Khatam karo yaar’

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2, all five judges are impressed with a particular pitch--but they don't fight.

shark tank indiaThe new promo of Shark Tank India 2 is out. (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram)
Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers land a five-shark deal, still take time to accept offer. Anupam Mittal says ‘Khatam karo yaar’
In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, the ‘sharks’ will come across unique pitches by Pharmallama, Crave Raja Foods, VA Perfume and Galdful. Going by the promo, some pitches left everyone in splits, while others impressed the ‘sharks’ and one of them even bagged a five-shark deal.

The judges tasted Crave Raja Foods’ delicacies and were quite impressed with their pitch. The founders aim to invent new dishes with the same ingredient, to avoid wastage. Pharmallama aims to deliver pre-sorted medication arranged into neat sachets, by date and time. Aman Gupta was impressed with the pitch and said, “It’s a very good thing, there is a lot of wastage.” Peyush Bansal also said, “Nice.”

The pitch by VA Perfume left the judges in splits after a founder said that their products are ‘night agarbattis’ which can be used to create a romantic mood.

Pharmallama are given a five-shark deal, which according to Namita Thapar is very rare. The founders of Pharmallama request for some time to think about the deal. In the meanwhile, judges said that the company which had previously got such a deal, is currently off the charts.

Sharing the promo, SonyLIV wrote, “The #Pharmallama, #CraveRajaFoods, #VAPerfume, and #Gladful pitches will offer a whole new set of incredible experiences to the Tank tonight. Don’t miss the episode.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on SonyTV and streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 18:54 IST
