Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers aim to take mothers out of kitchen, Namita Thapar calls it ‘noble mission’

Shark Tank India's next episode will see the founders of "India's biggest healthy munching brand", Healthy Master, seeking investment from the 'sharks'.

Shark tank india 2Shark Tank India 2 airs on SonyTV and streams on SonyLIV.
The upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2 will see the founders of “India’s biggest healthy munching brand”, Healthy Master, seeking investment from the ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal. Their pitch leaves Namita and Vineeta happy as they say, “Humne thaan liya hai saari mummys ko kitchen se bahar nikaalna aur unka tension durr bhagana (We want to take mothers out of the kitchen and relieve their tension).”

After hearing their pitch, Vineeta, a mother of two, applauds them and Namita tells them, “Wah Wah, such a noble mission.” The pitchers added that their products have been made using nuts, seeds, soya flour, and millet.

Next, the judges of the show hear the pitch of a brand which “makes your home continental”. After trying the products of London Bubble, Anupam Mittal tells them, “This is fantastic.” Peyush reveals while he tasted a piece, Vineeta finished a packet of one of their products. As the owner of the brand tries to attract the judges by sharing how he has other healthier options in mind which he will launch later, Namita reprimands him.

Also read |Shark Tank India 2: Entrepreneur pitches ‘naughty bedroom gifts’; Anupam Mittal asks, ‘Thappad maar ke ghar se nikala nahi?’

Namita tells the pitcher, “Aap health angle pe jaao hi mat, taste pe focus karo aur masses ko educate karo (Don’t go to the health angle, focus on taste and educate the masses).”

The last pitch comes from the owners of a brand called Kitsons who want Rs 10 crore for 10% equity. Their ask leaves all the ‘sharks’ stunned. Now, who will finally get a deal from them remains to be seen.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 16:19 IST
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 16:19 IST
