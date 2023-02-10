Shark Tank India 2 gets a strange pitch where the pitcher wants ‘no money’, says ‘I want your 100 hours…’

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank India Season 2 will see an unusual ask from a pitcher. The founder of Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit will ask the judges of the show, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Namita Thapar for their “100 hours for 0.5% equity”.

A new promo of the show has Aman asking the founder of Dhruv Vidyut, “Are you ready?” and he confidently says, “I was born ready.” Peyush recognises the founder and asks him, “I had messaged you on LinkedIn, do you remember?” He replies, “That is one of the reasons why I am here. I am sorry to you, Anupam ji and Aman bhai that I could not get back.” Aman looked confused about approaching him and tells him, “Maine toh nahi likha (I didn’t leave a comment).”

The pitchers from #DhruvVidyut, #Cellbell and #Daryaganj will unravel their out-of-the-box ideas and innovations tonight. Stay tuned for the episode.#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/kE7eYcwxaj — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 10, 2023

However, the Dhruv Vidyut founder shows a screenshot of Aman’s comment on his LinkedIn post and Aman jumps out of his chair saying, “Oh yaad aa gaya (Now I remember).” He then explains how his product turns a normal bicycle into an electric bike. Later in the promo, we see him asking for 100 hours of the ‘sharks’ for 0.5% equity. This makes Vineeta ask him, “And..?” and Aman responds, “No money.” This leaves everyone surprised.

The promo also shows the owners of a Delhi-based restaurant, Daryaganj, pitching their business to the judges of the show. Aman tells them he has visited their restaurant multiple times and always thought of becoming an investor in their business. But now, he says, “Laddna padega (I have to fight for it now).” Anupam offers them Rs 90 lakhs whereas Aman says he can only give them Rs 50 lakhs. Vineeta also extends an offer to them.

Now, it will be interesting to see who will the pitchers eventually pick as investors for their business. Shark Tank India airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.