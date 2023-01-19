Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal is shocked when entrepreneurs say their projected revenue is Rs 100 crore, Namita Thapar questions increase in valuation

Shark Tank India 2 has been presenting some interesting businesses from across the country. In the upcoming episode, a food company will leave Namita Thapar and Peyush Bansal shocked over how they present their valuation.

In the episode’s teaser, MOPP Foods, which calls itself India’s first paratha and pakoda company, seeks Rs 75 lakh for 2.25 per cent equity in their company. When asked by Anupam Mittal if they had raised any capital before, the entrepreneurs said that they had done a round just two months ago at Rs 22 crore (pre money). This had Namita questioning as to why the pitchers had increased their valuation by 50 per cent just before appearing on national television.

When Peyush Bansal asked about their projected revenue for the next year, the entrepreneurs said Rs 100 crore, that left him reacting in shock with “Hain?”

The promo also reveals that the ‘sharks’ will be fighting over one of the companies on tonight’s episode. Namita Thapar and Amit Jain will be on one team, and Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal will join forces. When Amit says that the business needs technological and marketing support, which he can provide, Aman says that Peyush can provide technology and he can provide all the marketing support. But this further leads to a negotiation match between the ‘sharks’ and the pitchers.

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV.