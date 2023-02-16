Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers wanted Rs 50 lakh, but Peyush Bansal was so impressed he offered them Rs 1 crore

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 2 saw founders from various backgrounds. The first pitch came for a business that provides online lifestyle coaches for pregnant women. The pitchers Mayur Dhurpate, Ravi Teja Akondi, and Dr Jaideep Malhotra described their business model, but Anupam Mittal wasn’t satisfied. “You haven’t reached the rural area, where the real problem lies,” he said. While the brand’s original ask was Rs 70 lakh for 1% equity, Peyush Bansal made an offer of Rs 10 lakh for 1% equity and Rs 60 lakh at 10% interest, and the deal was accepted.

The second pitch was for healthy snacking brand. Pranav and Karan Korke asked for Rs 50 lakh for 5% equity. While Vineeta Singh appreciated their product and pricing, the ‘sharks’ were especially impressed with the health aspect of the products. Peyush Bansal not only made an offer, but also asked Aman Gupta to join him, saying, “Aman’s knowledge in D2C will be helpful for your brand.”

Peyush further said, “Aap bahut badhiya entrepreneurs ho. It’s at early stage at losses and we might have to invest more. I am willing to go more. If you want Rs 1 crore, I am willing to give you for 10% equity.” The other ‘sharks’ were surprised. Aman agreed to join Peyush, and the deal was confirmed.

The next pitchers in the house were Puneet Sehgal and Shaan Shah, who came with their denim brand Freakins. They asked for Rs 70 lakh for 1% equity.

Shaan shared that he had thought of this business soon after graduating college. Anupam called the business messy. He said, “I am not going to invest in a company for the past, I am going to invest money for the future.” Vineeta offered a deal of Rs 50 lakh for 2.5% equity and Rs 20 lakh debt at 12% interest with the condition that this investment will be a part of a bigger investment round. The founders agreed to the terms after a brief negotiation that didn’t go their way.

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.