Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal tells pitchers they made ‘biggest mistake’ by accepting Namita Thapar’s offer, she retorts saying, ‘sour grapes’

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 2 saw a dramatic bidding war between the ‘sharks’ over a digital e-clinic business. Akanksh Tandon and Soumen Banerjee pitched their healthcare company DigiQure E-Clinic, which helps patients in rural areas to get access to city doctors for better treatment. As Peyush Bansal-Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar made aggressive offers with differing perspectives, audiences got to see a different side of the ‘sharks’.

The pitch started with Akanksh sharing an emotional story about how his house help’s daughter passed away as a child after suffering from diarrhoea. This triggered him, and after graduating from high school, he went to NIT Bhopal and aimed at helping the poor by getting them the best treatment at an affordable cost. As the businessmen spoke about how they function, Aman backed out citing that it’s an ‘operationally heavy business’.

Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar offered them Rs 40 lakh for 20 percent equity against the original ask of Rs 40 lakh for 4 percent. As the entrepreneurs also own an IT company, the sharks’ offer came with a condition that they merge their IT firm with healthcare. Peyush Bansal offered to pitch in Rs 1 crore for 25 percent equity with the same condition. Namita revised her offer saying this business requires ‘contacts’ not ‘technology’. This led to the two ‘sharks’ getting into a war of words.

Amid this, Anupam Mittal got involved and offered a dream deal of Rs 1 crore for 10 percent equity. He also suggested they name the e-clinics after the deceased child. As Namita said she was open to negotiation, Vineeta backed out. After a long bidding war, Namita Thapar managed to get the deal at Rs 40 lakh for 10 percent equity as the pitchers were keen to have her on-board.

Anupam warned the pitchers that they are not understanding the business. When he pressed upon the fact that they should at least change the E-clinic’s name, Namita said it wasn’t needed and they will continue to remember her in their hearts. Peyush also added, “This is the biggest mistake. By going with a medical firm they have killed their business. It is the worst decision of their lives. I feel sorry for them.” An amused Namita shot back at him saying his reaction looks like a case of ‘sour grapes’.

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.