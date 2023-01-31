scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Shark Tank India 2's Peyush Bansal floored by Broomees founders, quips 'Aaplog jao, hum kar lenge deal'. Watch video

Shark Tank India 2: The entrepreneurs with the housekeeping business model Broomees seemed to win everyone over with their unique pitch.

Peyush Bansal on Shark Tank India 2.
From bee-keeping to house-keeping, this season’s Shark Tank India participants have diverse ideas and business models to pitch to the ‘sharks’. In the latest promo of the Sony TV show, we see contestants pitch a shampoo-based company, a business model built on bee-keeping and honey, and a company which helps run a household.

The ‘sharks’ were impressed with the honey idea, and Anupam Mittal was seen asking several questions about it. The pitcher said that their idea of honey delivery is unique because they ensure they secure honey from the bees without having to kill them. An amused Aman Gupta said he had never met anyone who loved bees and honey more, as everyone laughed.

But it was the entrepreneurs with the housekeeping business model Broomees that seemed to win everyone over. The company offers a house-help who will do every possible household chore efficiently. The pitcher had even brought someone they called an ‘ace broomee’ with them to help answer the sharks’ queries. The said ‘broomee’ mentioned that she works in at least three homes and gets to earn a respectable Rs 28,000 at the end of the month, with which she is very satisfied.

An impressed Peyush Bansal asked the Broomees founders to leave, as he quipped, “Aaplog jaa sakte hai, hum kar lenge deal (You guys can go, we will crack a deal amongst ourselves).”

Also Read |Anupam Mittal calls LGBTQ pitcher and his mother ‘very courageous’ on Shark Tank India 2. Watch video

The video was shared on the channel’s official handle with the caption, “Gear up to watch a set of remarkable ideas and inspiring stories by the pitchers of #Broomees, #HoneyVeda and #Ravel in the Tank. Are you excited?”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV.

