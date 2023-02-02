Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal says, ‘Quote your amount’ and offers double the asking price to contestant tagged as new-age ‘Padman’ by Aman Gupta

For the first time in Shark Tank India’s history, a blank cheque was offered to a contestant. Pune-based entrepreneur Ajinkya Dhariya appeared on the show to pitch his business, which produces a sanitary pad disposal machine called Padcare. The contestant also listed the several ways in which the disposed napkins can be reused and recycled.

Ajinkya asked for Rs 50 lakh in exchange of 2 per cent equity. His pitch was lauded and so was his progressive thinking. Anupam Mittal was especially impressed, while Peyush Bansal went ahead and said that he would double whatever Ajinkya was asking for. “Quote your amount,” he said. Anupam met Ajinkya’s terms, whereas Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar made him a joint offer. Even as Peyush gave him a cheque, Ajinkya wished all four sharks would come together to seal the deal. Finally, Ajinkya was offered Rs 1 crore for 4 per cent equity.

Ajinkya hails from a business family, and revealed that he had previously worked with ISRO for a project. As he went on to detail his accomplishments, the 26-year-old was lauded by boAt co-founder Aman Gupta as the new-age Padman.

As soon as the promo of the episode was shared online, netizens flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, “Super hardwork, keep it up.” Another commented, “This is how we can make our world beautiful. This is environment friendly, plus it will generate jobs for people too. Thank you for coming up with this innovation, and may god always bless you.”

Shark Tank India 2 features Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar as judges. The show is hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, who has taken over from season one host Rannvijay Singh. The show airs on weekdays at 10 pm on Sony TV.