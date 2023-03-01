Shark Tank India 2: Entrepreneur pitches ‘naughty bedroom gifts’; Anupam Mittal asks, ‘Thappad maar ke ghar se nikala nahi?’

Shark Tank India is witnessing some interesting pitches in the second season. On Wednesday’s episode, the ‘sharks’ will be presented a pitch by a company called Oye Happy. In the promo released by Sony TV, the entrepreneurs presented a ‘made in India’ brand that specialises in ‘naughty bedroom gifts’.

As the entrepreneurs presented their idea, Anupam Mittal asked ”Thappad maar ke ghar se nikala nahi? (Did your family not slap you and throw you out of the house?)” and the entrepreneurs responded that their family is still unaware about this side of their business. Namita Thapar asked them how they came up with this idea and the entrepreneurs stood silent with embarrassing smiles on their faces. Mittal again interrupted and said, “Frustration se (Because of frustration),” and left everyone laughing.

Watch the latest promo of Shark Tank India Season 2 here:

Witness a great wave of stunning pitches by #Funngro, #AadvikFoods, #WheresTheFood and #OyeHappy in the Tank tonight. 🌊 Don’t forget to tune into #SharkTankIndia Season 2, tonight at 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV. pic.twitter.com/Qm3fWVoDEj — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 1, 2023

This season of Shark Tank India has not generated the same kind of social media buzz that was seen last year. Many have pointed out that this could be due to Ashneer Grover not being a part of the show anymore. Ashneer had previously claimed that he “dominated” the first season of the show. Talking on Vagehra Vagehra podcast, Ashneer said, “Ab main zyada detail mein nahi jaunga, but simple si baat hai ki dekho, Kohli agar Bhopal ki team se khelega, usne 300 run maar diye, toh woh dominate kar raha hai na game? Ab usko India se khelna chahiye. Hala ke main yeh nahi bol raha ke baaki log koi kam hain, but main zyada tha, kya karein? Maine dominate kar diya show (I won’t go into detail, but it’s simple. If Kohli plays for a small team and hits 300 runs, he will dominate the game. It’s time for him to play for India next. Not to take anything away from the other sharks, but I dominated the show).”

This season, the show is being judged by Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Amit Jain. Amit Jain joined the show this year.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs every Monday-Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV. The show also streams on SonyLIV.