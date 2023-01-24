Shark Tank India 2’s Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh praise entrepreneur after he pitches a sanitary pad-disposal machine, watch

Shark Tank India Season 2 has been garnering praise for inviting a wide variety of aspiring entrepreneurs this season.

In a newly released promo of the show, we see many pitchers cover a range of fields, right from artificial Intelligence, medical health to household needs.

The latest promo shared by Sony TV sees an innovator pitch a ‘smart-watch for your brain’, while another entrepreneur displayed a mechanism which will help people book anything — from a house-help, to a babysitter. Meanwhile, another pitcher wowed both Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar as he presented a machine which will help women dispose sanitary pad in a ‘dignified manner’.

Both Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal seemed particularly impressed by a two-member team that pitched medulance, which provides ambulance within a span of 20 minutes to anyone who needs it. Namita lauded the entrepreneurs for picking up a worthy cause.

Shark Tank India Season 2 features Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh as the judges. Amit Jain of Cardekho has replaced Ashneer Grover from the pilot season of the show.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs Monday-Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV. It is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.