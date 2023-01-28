Shark Tank India 2’s Namita Thapar slams business promoting ‘unhealthy’ ways to lose weight: ‘These gimmicky things…’

Shark Tank India 2‘s investor and director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar was quite shocked when she heard a pitch on the latest episode of the Sony TV show. The entrepreneur here was presenting her business where she spoke about losing weight without any exercise.

Namita, who has earlier spoken against unhealthy means to lose weight and the issue of body-shaming, asserted that people resort to gimmicky means in order to appear fitter but instead, our country is slowly becoming the “diabetes and blood pressure capital.”

During the pitch, the entrepreneur says how despite people having a diet plan and exercise schedules in place, they come to ‘restart’ their weight loss journey with her brand. To this, Namita said, “Ye jo apne word use kiya hain na ‘restart’, isi mein problem hein. Ye jo aap bata rahi he na usse mein fundamentally agree nahi kar rahi hoon, ki no exercise… humare saath aate he, restart karte he… Let’s spread the message ki weight loss ek lifestyle change se hota he… aur hum diabetes capital, blood pressure capital ban rahe hain because log ye sab gimmicky cheezein kar rahe hain aur apne health ke saath mess kar rahe hain. Toh mujhe ye sab sunke thoda sa, I am sorry but gussa jaise aa jata hain. I think we need to stop misguiding the country. (The word you just used ‘restart’, is my main problem. Whatever you are saying here I am unable to agree on a fundamental level, that no exercise, we restart… Weight loss happens due to change in lifestyle, and if we are becoming diabetes capital and blood pressure capital as a country then it is because we are doing these gimmicky things and playing with our health. So after listening to this, I am so sorry to say this but I feel a little angry.)”

Anupam Mittal also shared his opinion on this pitch and called it “dangerous.” In the end, the entrepreneur walked away without any deal.

Recently Anupam Mittal, reacted to industrialist Harsh Goenka’s claim that except for investor Aman Gupta, all the other investors are running in losses. Harsh had tweeted data on his social media, to which Anupam – founder of Shaadi.com – gave a respectful reply. He replied to the tweet by saying, “I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue & that’s why we do what we do.”