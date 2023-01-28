scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Shark Tank India 2’s Namita Thapar slams business promoting ‘unhealthy’ ways to lose weight: ‘These gimmicky things…’

Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar, who is one of the investors in Shark Tank India 2, didn't approve of a pitch by diet and nutrition company.

Namita ThaparEntrepreneur Namita Thapar disagreed with a pitch about weight loss.
Listen to this article
Shark Tank India 2’s Namita Thapar slams business promoting ‘unhealthy’ ways to lose weight: ‘These gimmicky things…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shark Tank India 2‘s investor and director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar was quite shocked when she heard a pitch on the latest episode of the Sony TV show. The entrepreneur here was presenting her business where she spoke about losing weight without any exercise.

Namita, who has earlier spoken against unhealthy means to lose weight and the issue of body-shaming, asserted that people resort to gimmicky means in order to appear fitter but instead, our country is slowly becoming the “diabetes and blood pressure capital.”

Also Read |Viral Shark Tank pitcher’s wife says ‘main kamati hun, wo udata hai’, narrates emotional journey of Flatheads

During the pitch, the entrepreneur says how despite people having a diet plan and exercise schedules in place, they come to ‘restart’ their weight loss journey with her brand. To this, Namita said, “Ye jo apne word use kiya hain na ‘restart’, isi mein problem hein. Ye jo aap bata rahi he na usse mein fundamentally agree nahi kar rahi hoon, ki no exercise… humare saath aate he, restart karte he… Let’s spread the message ki weight loss ek lifestyle change se hota he… aur hum diabetes capital, blood pressure capital ban rahe hain because log ye sab gimmicky cheezein kar rahe hain aur apne health ke saath mess kar rahe hain. Toh mujhe ye sab sunke thoda sa, I am sorry but gussa jaise aa jata hain. I think we need to stop misguiding the country. (The word you just used ‘restart’, is my main problem. Whatever you are saying here I am unable to agree on a fundamental level, that no exercise, we restart… Weight loss happens due to change in lifestyle, and if we are becoming diabetes capital and blood pressure capital as a country then it is because we are doing these gimmicky things and playing with our health. So after listening to this, I am so sorry to say this but I feel a little angry.)”

 

Anupam Mittal also shared his opinion on this pitch and called it “dangerous.” In the end, the entrepreneur walked away without any deal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Also Read |Pathaan box office collection day 3: Despite a significant drop, Shah Rukh Khan starrer is set to break KGF 2’s opening weekend record

Recently Anupam Mittal,  reacted to industrialist Harsh Goenka’s claim that except for investor Aman Gupta, all the other investors are running in losses. Harsh had tweeted data on his social media, to which Anupam – founder of Shaadi.com – gave a respectful reply. He replied to the tweet by saying, “I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue & that’s why we do what we do.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 13:01 IST
Next Story

‘Uproot, throw Arvind Kejriwal out of Delhi, Indian politics’: Union minister Anurag Thakur urges BJP cadre to take a pledge

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close