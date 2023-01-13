scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar refuses to partner with Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain for a deal: ‘Inn logon ki himmat…’

After a war of words between Anupam and Aman in Thursday's episode, now a promo of Friday's episode shows Namita getting agitated with Peyush and Amit.

shark tank indiaNamita Thapar got angry with Amit Jain and Peyush Bansal. (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram)
Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar refuses to partner with Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain for a deal: 'Inn logon ki himmat…'
Reality show Shark Tank India is in its second season currently. It is judged by Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain and Vineeta Singh. In the last few episodes, the viewers are getting to witness a tiff between the ‘sharks’. After a war of words between Anupam and Aman in Thursday’s episode, now a promo of Friday’s episode shows Namita getting agitated with Peyush and Amit.

In the video, we see a man pitching his company named Janitri which “offers medical-grade fetal and maternal monitoring solutions to use at hospitals or home.” The moment she listens to the pitch, Namita, who owns a pharmaceutical company, says, “Ye mera deal hai. (This is my deal).”

But Peyush also offers a joint deal with Amit and suggests that Namita can also join them. But she refuses, “Mujhe solo jaana hai..(I want to go solo).” Amit tells the pitcher that he is ready to give what he wants and Namita says she is ready to double her offer. When Amit still argues, Namita goes on to say, “I must compliment their courage of getting into this field in front of me.”

In one of the episodes of the show, Namita Thapar also walked off the stage after getting into an argument with Anupam Mittal. She walked away after telling him, “Not okay, you need to keep your ego in check.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs every Monday-Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV. It also streams on SonyLIV.

