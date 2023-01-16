scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Namita Thapar shares new post after claiming maid, and not her son, shared hate messages from her phone: ‘Vicious trolling doesn’t spare a sweet teenager’ 

Amid the recent trolling, Namita Thapar posted a brief clip from a recent interview where she spoke about the hard times in her life, and how her family advised her not to be so open. She also added in the video that she shows her vulnerabilities as it can help someone come forward.

Namita Thapar mentioned the trolling she received. (Photo: PR)

Shark Tank India investor Namita Thapar who has been facing a brutal backlash after she alleged that her maid, and not her son, had posted hate messages from her phone. Amid the trolling, she posted a brief clip from a recent interview where she spoke about the hard times in her life, and how her family advised her not to be so open. She also added in the video that she shows her vulnerabilities as it can help someone come forward.

Captioning the video, Namita wrote, “This 1 min video is why I don’t get off social media inspite of the vicious trolling that doesn’t even spare a sweet teenager :).”

In the video Namita says that she is a ‘lifelong learner’ and ‘vulnerable leader’. “You have to show your vulnerabilities to help people. I’ve spoken about the hard phases in my life, much against my family wishes. They always told me, why do you have to go out in public and talk about it? I say, because of Shark Tank, I have a voice. Because of Shark Tank, people listen to me. If I can’t use this platform to talk about my setbacks and failures, how is that voice even useful? When you go through certain tough times, you feel lonely. And if someone like a Namita Thapar says I went through that too…and you don’t feel lonely, if it lifts someone’s spirits, and makes them feel more positive, then that story was worth talking about.”

Recently, Namita accused her house help of stealing her phone and sending out a “hateful post” on Instagram. The post against Namita had claimed that it was written by her son. Namita’s Instagram bio was changed to “Sh**ty mother, sh**tier wife” and a story, which has now been deleted, was posted on her account, which showed her at her house. The caption read, “This is Namita’s son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time”.

Namita took to Twitter and wrote, “This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies!” Namita then informed her followers that her phone has now been recovered and thanked her friends who “called with concern”.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 12:47 IST
