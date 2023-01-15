Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar says househelp posted hateful story about being bad mother and wife from her phone, netizens say ‘nice try’

Shark Tank‘s Namita Thapar has found herself in the middle of a strange situation. The judge on season 2 of the popular show has accused her house help of stealing her phone and sending out a “hateful post” on Instagram. The post against Thapar had claimed that it was written by her son.

Thapar’s Instagram bio was changed to “Sh**ty mother, sh**tier wife” and a story, which has now been deleted, was posted on her account, which showed her apparently at her house.

The caption read, “This is Namita’s son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time”.

Thapar took to Twitter and rubbished the story, claiming it was the doing of her “educated house help”, who had stolen her phone. “This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies!”

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies ! — Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023

Sharing the tweet on her Instagram story, Thapar informed her followers that her phone has now been recovered and thanked her friends who “called with concern”.

Social media users, however, were not convinced with her clarification. One of the users wrote, “LOL Nice try” while others wondered if it was indeed posted by her son and Thapar was “blaming the househelp.”

"That educated house help knew the password to your phone….. lmao good try , better luck next time 😂😂😂," another user commented under her Tweet.