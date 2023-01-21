Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar is the biggest investor this season with Rs 7.32 crore, here’s how much all the sharks have invested

After the first season of Shark Tank India, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals was known as the ‘shark’ who often bowed out after hearing the pitch. In fact, her reasons for getting out of a deal made for some memes on social media as well but looks like, Namita has found some interesting deals on this season of Shark Tank India as she is the biggest investor this season so far.

The show has been airing for three weeks and during this time, Namita has turned out to be the biggest investor who has invested Rs 7.32 crore. She is followed by Aman Gupta of boAt Electronics who has invested Rs 5.17 crore.

Next in line is Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, who has invested Rs 4.8 crore in the first three weeks, followed by Anupam Mittal of People Group, who has put in Rs 3.18 crore. Vineeta Singh of Sugar cosmetics, who was not on the panel in the third week, has invested Rs 2.95 crore. And Amit Jain of Cardekho, who was missing from the panel for the first two weeks, has invested Rs 2.36 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

A social media post by Sony TV’s Instagram handle shared that the total investments made so far total up to Rs 25.78 crore.

The show airs on Sony TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm and also streams on SonyLIV.