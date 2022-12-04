Shark Tank India 2 and MasterChef India 7 get a launch date, to replace Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

The much-awaited Shark Tank India 2 and MasterChef India 7 have got their launch dates. Both reality shows will launch on January 2 on Sony TV, replacing Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. While MasterChef will air at 9 pm, Shark Tank India 2 will follow it at 10 pm on weekdays.

On Sunday, the makers of Shark Tank India 2 dropped its latest promo leaving fans excited about the upcoming season. In the video, a concerned mother asks her son to get a job or else he will end up being a gardener. The gardener, who is busy at work nearby, hears the same and sarcastically pulls them up by sharing his revenue numbers. He leaves them shocked as he shares how the gardening business is now close to about Rs 2000 crore. The same man is then seen on the floors of Shark Tank India as he pitches his model in front of the star entrepreneurs.

As readers would already know, this season Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta (boAt), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) will be back as sharks. While Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh will give it a miss, the team will welcome Amit Jain (CarDekho) as the debutant shark.

On the other hand, MasterChef India 7 will make a first-time appearance on Sony TV from its original home Star Plus. As exclusively reported by indianexpress.com, Michelin star chef Garima Arora is set to make her debut as a judge this year. She will be joined by chef Vikas Khanna and chef Ranveer Brar.

MasterChef is a top-rated show across the globe from the UK to Australia, France to Israel, Italy to the Middle East to India and beyond. Akshay Kumar introduced the show to the Indian audience in 2010, becoming the face and judge. He was joined by chef Ajay Chopra and chef Kunal Kapoor in the first season. Through the course of the show, renowned chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, Zorawar Kalra and Vineet Bhatia have also judged the show