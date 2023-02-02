Shark Tank India 2 judges Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh warn pitcher against Amit Jain’s offer: ‘Bhai, galti mat kar dena’

The upcoming episode of the TV reality show, Shark Tank India season 2 will see the owner of a tractor production company, Geeani, pitching a “cost-efficient, compact and efficient” tractor to the ‘sharks’. All of the ‘sharks’, including Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar, will be impressed with the backstory of the pitcher.

In the new promo of Shark Tank India 2, Vineeta asks the pitcher about the name of the company, Geeani. He explains that the first half of the name comes from the name of his late mother and the latter half is of the lady who take care of him after his parents passed away. This makes all the judges of the show quite emotional. Later, all of them take a ride on his tractor as Aman drives it.

Watch how the breathtaking innovations from the minds of #GeeaniAG, #LeafyAffair, and #AmoreGelatoAndSorbetto pitchers reach straight into your heart. Don’t forget to tune into #SharkTankIndia Season 2, tonight at 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV. pic.twitter.com/Nz5sZquirX — sonytv (@SonyTV) February 2, 2023

Then, Anupam suggests that all the ‘sharks’ should come together to offer him a deal but Amit says he wants to go solo. He gives him an offer of Rs 1.5 crore for 20% equity. On this, Anupam warns the entrepreneur, “Bhai galti mat kar dena, decide mat karna jaldi se (Brother, don’t make a mistake, don’t decide in haste).” Aman also says, “Galat decision bilkul mat lena (Don’t make the wrong decision).” Vineeta adds, “Aur 20% equity toh bilkul mat dena (Don’t give 20% equity).” Their statements leave Amit stunned.

The episode will also see the owners of a gelato ice-cream brand and flower jewellery brand pitching their businesses to the judges of the show.

