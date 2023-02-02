scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Shark Tank India 2 judges Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh warn pitcher against Amit Jain’s offer: ‘Bhai, galti mat kar dena’

Shark Tank India season 2 will see pitchers Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh warning an entrepreneur about Amit Jain's offer.

shark tank india 2Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV. (Photo: Sony TV/Twitter)
The upcoming episode of the TV reality show, Shark Tank India season 2  will see the owner of a tractor production company, Geeani, pitching a “cost-efficient, compact and efficient” tractor to the ‘sharks’. All of the ‘sharks’, including Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar, will be impressed with the backstory of the pitcher.

In the new promo of Shark Tank India 2, Vineeta asks the pitcher about the name of the company, Geeani. He explains that the first half of the name comes from the name of his late mother and the latter half is of the lady who take care of him after his parents passed away. This makes all the judges of the show quite emotional. Later, all of them take a ride on his tractor as Aman drives it.

Then, Anupam suggests that all the ‘sharks’ should come together to offer him a deal but Amit says he wants to go solo. He gives him an offer of Rs 1.5 crore for 20% equity. On this, Anupam warns the entrepreneur, “Bhai galti mat kar dena, decide mat karna jaldi se (Brother, don’t make a mistake, don’t decide in haste).” Aman also says, “Galat decision bilkul mat lena (Don’t make the wrong decision).” Vineeta adds, “Aur 20% equity toh bilkul mat dena (Don’t give 20% equity).” Their statements leave Amit stunned.

The episode will also see the owners of a gelato ice-cream brand and flower jewellery brand pitching their businesses to the judges of the show.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 17:56 IST
