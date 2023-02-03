Shark Tank India 2 judges Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal once again fight over a pitcher, Aman Gupta is amused. Watch

It seems like Shark Tank India Season 2 judges Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal are at loggerheads. After getting into an argument in the latest episode, a new promo of the show has the two extending opposing offers to a pitcher.

A new promo has pitchers of different businesses — a wheat flour brand, a scrap dealer and a hair care brand — pitching their companies to Shark Tank India 2 judges, Anupam, Amit, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta. Anupam and Amit take a liking to one of the ventures.

The excitement levels will skyrocket as you witness the baffling ideas and ingenuity of #SharmaJiKaAata, #Manetain and #ScrapUncle. Tune in tonight.#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/ahurMQCA5U — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 3, 2023

First, Amit offers the pitcher Rs 60 lakhs for 10% equity. Seeing this, Anupam extends a better offer of Rs 60 lakhs for 8% equity. Then, Amit revises his offer to Rs 60 lakhs for 7% equity. Anupam extends the final offer of Rs 60 lakhs for 6% equity. This seesaw of offers leaves other judges, Namita and Aman, amused. Now, who actually won the deal remains to be seen.

In one of the recent episodes of the show, Aman had also teased Amit by calling him a “ladaaku”. After a pitcher chose him, Anupam and Vineeta over Amit, Aman, while clicking a group picture, said, “Don’t take Amit, he is very ladaaku.”

Hosted by Rahul Dua, the ongoing season of Shark Tank India airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV. This weekend, all the judges of the show will be seen on the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.