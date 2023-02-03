scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Shark Tank India 2 judges Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal once again fight over a pitcher, Aman Gupta is amused. Watch

Shark Tank India 2 judges Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal had another showdown on the TV reality show. They were adamant on convincing the pitcher to take them as an investor.

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV. (Photo: Sony TV/Twitter)
It seems like Shark Tank India Season 2 judges Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal are at loggerheads. After getting into an argument in the latest episode, a new promo of the show has the two extending opposing offers to a pitcher.

A new promo has pitchers of different businesses — a wheat flour brand, a scrap dealer and a hair care brand — pitching their companies to Shark Tank India 2 judges, Anupam, Amit, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta. Anupam and Amit take a liking to one of the ventures.

Also read |Amit Jain refuses to join Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta’s joint offer, Aman calls him ‘very ladaaku’

First, Amit offers the pitcher Rs 60 lakhs for 10% equity. Seeing this, Anupam extends a better offer of Rs 60 lakhs for 8% equity. Then, Amit revises his offer to Rs 60 lakhs for 7% equity. Anupam extends the final offer of Rs 60 lakhs for 6% equity. This seesaw of offers leaves other judges, Namita and Aman, amused. Now, who actually won the deal remains to be seen.

In one of the recent episodes of the show, Aman had also teased Amit by calling him a “ladaaku”. After a pitcher chose him, Anupam and Vineeta over Amit, Aman, while clicking a group picture, said, “Don’t take Amit, he is very ladaaku.”

Also read |Shark Tank India Season 2 contestant says she was trolled, was called ‘greedy and manipulative’: ‘I know my business better than a keyboard warrior…’

Hosted by Rahul Dua, the ongoing season of Shark Tank India airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV. This weekend, all the judges of the show will be seen on the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:36 IST
