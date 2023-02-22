scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Shark Tank India 2 judge Amit Jain gives second chance to pitcher: ‘Agar aap agle teen minute mein…’

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2, Amit Jain will be seen giving a second chance to a pitcher to make a better pitch after being unimpressed by his first pitch.

shark tank indiaShark Tank India 2 judge Amit Jain offered a second chance to a pitcher. (Photo: Shark Tank India/Twitter)
The second season of Shark Tank India is running successfully on television. Many young entrepreneurs have managed to get a good deal from the judges of the show, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal. In the upcoming episode, Jain will be seen giving a second chance to a pitcher to make a better pitch after being unimpressed by his first pitch.

The promo has Jain telling an entrepreneur, “Merko aap mein vo depth nahi mil rahi hai, agar aap merko abhi bech doge agle teen minute mein, toh main abhi bhi fund kar dunga, mauka aapka hai (I can’t find that depth in you. If you are able to sell your product to me in the next three minutes, I will still invest. Now, it is on you.”

During the episode, judge Namita Thapar will also be seen expressing how young entrepreneurs add to the energy of Shark Tank India. After hearing the pitch of the owners of Nawgati, she said, “Young enterepreneurs ko dekh kar ke ek alag energy aa jaati hai hum sharks ho (We ‘sharks’ get some another kind of energy when we meet young entrepreneurs).”

The official Twitter handle of the reality show shared the promo with the caption, “Witness a set of gripping stories and interesting ideas tonight as #DesmondJi, #Nawgati, #Cremeitalia, and #Swytchd come to the Tank. #SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday. It also streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 17:41 IST
