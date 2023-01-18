Shark Tank India 2: Janitri founder Arun Agarwal reveals why he picked Namita Thapar over Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain

On Tuesday, Shark Tank India Season 2 saw three pitches, with Arun Agarwal getting the biggest investment of Rs 1 crore from Namita Thapar for 2.5 % equity. His company Janitri offers medical-grade fetal and maternal monitoring solutions to use at hospitals or home. While Namita had claimed it was ‘her deal’ after Arun pitched the company, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain were also keen on investing in him. In a chat with indianexpress.com, the businessman spoke about what made him take the offer and his struggle creating a new category of medical device.

“I think I was prepared to showcase what I have been building for the last five years. Creating a medical device takes time, and it’s also for a social cause. It was very important to create awareness, as people knowing about it is a necessity right now. Given its also deep tech and can create an impact, I knew sharks would be interested, as it’s also a good business opportunity,” Arun shared.

The businessman further shared that he really respected that Peyush and Amit showed interest in his company. However, he said from the perspective of his product, someone like Namita, who has a pharmaceutical background, would help them forward. He did add that he would like to get in touch with Peyush and Amit someday to explore further opportunities. “As mentioned in the show, we would really need access and connections with doctors and hospitals to grow our business further. And for that Emcure becomes relevant for us. It was thus a simple decision for us.”

Arun Agarwal went on to share how he’s overwhelmed by the response from people after the episode. Arun said that their first priority is to now respond to hospitals and doctors, and discuss the product with them. He said that they are creating a new category. They want people to be more aware about pregnancy and newborns, and they want to collaborate with gynecologists for the same. The businessman said that thanks to the Shark Tank India 2 platform, their mission has got a boost.

Arun also mentioned that medical device startups need investments as the journey is too long. He shared that one needs backing and investors should be open to putting funds in companies, as health tech will be huge in the coming days. Talking about his struggles, the entrepreneur said, “When I started Janitri, I knew it would take 5-6 years to develop the product as it takes a lot of clinical trials. It’s very risky in terms of investor commitments as it’s still in the developing stage and being regulated. With no revenue, that’s the time the grants helped us a lot. These organisations understand the high risk involved and help entrepreneurs in the early stage. The Gates Foundation, the government of Karnataka and Canada and even the Ministry of Electronics really aided us.”

On a final note, the founder of the medical device said that while at the moment it works on labour monitoring, they want to cover the pre and post-pregnancy phases also. He added that every stage is crucial and needs monitoring, and as an organisation, they plan to create more methods to ensure the safety of the mother and child.

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV.