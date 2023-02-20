Shark Tank India 2 host Rahul Dua answers if he plans to become an investor: ‘Don’t have that sort of money’

Shark Tank India 2 launched last month and has managed to strike a chord with the audiences. While the sharks and the pitchers give a lesson or two on entrepreneurship, its host Rahul Dua stands out with his funny one-liners. The comedian replaced Rannvijay Singha this season and in his own words, it’s one of the ‘biggest opportunities’ that has come his way. “It’s my first mainstream television experience. Also, I am happy that this could open doors for many other comedians. It’s a proud moment for me,” he told indianexpress.com.

Rahul Dua, who rose to fame via Comicstaan further shared that he was introduced to Shark Tank while studying engineering. His hostel friends would download the show, and he would join them to watch it. He also added that as a stand-up comedian, they are also a one-man company handling many entrepreneurial responsibilities.

Given the show is about business and trade, we asked Rahul, if, at any moment, he felt he would seem like an odd addition. He shared that this season, the makers decided to get a comedian so that they could lighten the situation for the pitchers. “The majority of the content is about the sharks and the pitchers, and it doesn’t really need a host per se. I had to thus recalibrate my comedy and bring in the entertainment, without any antics. I am on the pitchers’ team and try to boost their confidence before they go in, and then take a lay down once they are done with the deal.”

The comedian also discussed stepping into Rannvijay Singha’s shoes and whether he was subjected to any comparison. He revealed that when he was auditioning, he thought he would be ‘co-hosting’ the show with him. “When they told me I am the only host, I was like yeh kya ho raha hai?” he laughed. Rahul added that it was the channel’s call to have a comedian this season and given they bring different skill sets, there is no scope for any comparisons. He said, “Apart from being a host, Rannvijay is also an investor so he brings that kind of experience and expertise. I don’t have that. My focus is to make the moment lighter and help the pitchers calm down.”

Was there a pitch that impressed him in which he wanted to invest? “Firstly, I didn’t evaluate the pitches at length. I had to make jokes so I was busy taking notes. And most importantly, I do not have so much money that I could invest,” he laughed.

Talking about his interactions with the sharks, Rahul Dua said that he felt like a Team A player getting a chance to play with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He added, “The fact that we were under the same roof was a big thing for me. The initial few days were a little intimidating but as I started speaking to them, gradually we got comfortable. I must give credit to them that they made me feel at home. The sharks are really nice people and at the end of the season, we even partied together.”

Shark Tank India 2 has Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain as sharks. The show airs on Sony TV and SonyLIV.