Shark Tank India 2: Contestant pitches agarbattis ‘to set the romantic mood’, leaves judges bemused

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 2 had ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal offering a rare five shark deal to a pitcher. Arjun Raghunandan, Achintya Dayal and Deepesh Rajpal came with their brand — a pre-sorted doctor-prescribed medicine packs with consumption information that impressed the judges. Their ask was Rs 1 crore for 1.5 per cent equity.

They were offered a rare 5 shark deal. Anupam explained their interest and said while online pharmacies can give discounts but sometimes they don’t, which can be a problem. Peyush also agreed with him. The co-founders shared they have received a termsheet from India’s largest e-commerce but they are looking for B2C expertise from sharks.

Anupam offered Rs 1 crore for 2.22 percent equity. Peyush told Anupam to come with four of them and offered Rs 2 crore for 5 per cent from all 5 sharks. Deepesh was not convinced and they asked for Rs 2 crore for 4 per cent. Aman and Namita told them their last 5 shark deal went off the charts. The co-founders finally took the offer.

The most interesting pitch, however, was by an entrepreneur Amit Hotchandani who has a brand of devotional incense sticks and night agarbattis. He said his incense sticks had options such as romance, classic love and extreme fun, among others. His ask was Rs 1 crore for 10 per cent equity. Anupam joked, “Aap kaafi tajurbe wale lagte hain. Aapne kaise socha ki mein aise type ki aggarbatti banaunga jisse room mein aag lag jaaye. Woh type ki aag aap samjh gaye na. Aisa kya hadsa hua jo aap ko iski zarurat lagi (You seem to have a lot of experience. How did you come up with the idea that I will set the mood by lighting incense).”

Amit shared how the brand came into existence and its sales and margins. Aman, however, said the smell was getting to him. When Anupam teased whether he’s feeling something, Aman laughed. Amit claimed he has tested the agarbattis and one can know their efficacy once you light them. The sharks, however, bowed out of a deal with the brand.

Next on the show were entrepreneurs Parul Sharma and Manu Sharma who came with their brand of India’s first family protein brand. They shared they have delicious protein cookies, dessert bites and breakfast mixes. Their ask was Rs 50 lakhs for 2 per cent equity.

As the founders talked about the market size, sales, revenue, profit etc, sharks were not happy to know their cash burn. Aman shared it was not clutter breaking packaging. While Peyush opted out as he felt he was not the best partner in this category business, Aman and Namita offered Rs 50 lakhs for 10 per cent. Amit offered Rs 50 lakhs for 3.5 percent equity. Parul then requested Namita and Aman to join Amit’s offer and the sharks accepted her request and offered Rs 50 lakhs for 3.5 per cent equity.

Next on the show were Subhabrata Ganguly and Soupal Dey with their brand where they use a single ingredient to prepare a variety of dishes. The cloud kitchen brand serves delicacies under 4 different brands – SOS (snacks, omelets, sandwiches), burrito raja, gusto pizza and fry raja.

The brand’s idea is to minimise wastage of food. Subhabrata and Soupal asked for Rs 65 lakhs for 3 per cent equity. Sharks tasted the food but opted out for various reasons.