Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Shark Tank India 2’s latest teaser sees Anupam Mittal teasing Namita Thapar as she asks questions about ice cube: ‘Bandar kya jaane…?’

Apart from Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal, other judges who grace current season of Shark Tank India includes names like Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh.

shark tank india 2Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar in a still from Shark Tank India 2.
The latest teaser of Shark Tank India Season 2 sees judges Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal going head-to-head when an ice cube-selling company’s founders pitch them their product.

While Peyush Bansal and Anupam seemed sufficiently impressed, the same cannot be said about Namita, who thought the ice cubes were too big and ‘weird’. When she questioned whether they are even used in their present state, Peyush said they are used in cocktails and mocktails. At this point, Anupam interjected, saying, “Bandar kya jaane adrak ka swaad? (A saying in Hindi which loosely translates to ‘a monkey does not have the same taste buds as a human’).”

Other pitchers fielded an electronically-run mode of transport, a beer company and a company which not only offers skill-based courses at reduced price, but jobs as well. The clip was shared by Sony TV’s official handle with a caption that read, “#Proost, #DrCubes, #MetroRide and #ConkerApp are bringing their exciting stories and innovative business ideas to the Tank tonight. Are you excited? #SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television.”

Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal blasts health brand founders, accuses them of cheating customers: ‘Jo aap kar rahe ho main usko paap maanta hun…’

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs every Monday-Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV. It also streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 15:51 IST
