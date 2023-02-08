scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal tears cheque saying pitcher is ‘confused’ about the offer. Watch

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2 will see a masala brand Zoff, toy brand Desi Toys and a technology company Cloud Worx pitching their company to the ‘sharks’.

Anupam Mittal is one of the sharks on Shark Tank India 2.
Listen to this article
Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal tears cheque saying pitcher is ‘confused’ about the offer. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Gear up for a drama-packed episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. The founders of Zoff, Desi Toys and Cloud Worx will pitch their company to the ‘sharks’ on Wednesday. While the first two companies will leave them impressed, the latter will be questioned whether they are using fancy words to portray their brand differently.

As per the promo shared by Sony TV, the founders of Zoff, a masala brand, talk about building a profitable business. As Namita Thapar questions whether they will manage to stand out in this cutthroat market, the founders leave the ‘sharks’ in splits with their replies. They get a different offer from Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain. As Aman tries to hurry them up to accept an offer, Amit shoots back that they should be given ample time. This is when Anupam gets irked and tears off the cheque. He says that he has been waiting for a long time and they seem quite confused to him.

Also Read |Sugar’s Vineeta Singh on how Shark Tank India changed her life: ‘My kids ask, why people want a photo with you’

 

Desi Toys, on the other hand, leaves the ‘sharks’ impressed as they make them relive their childhood. The company showcases fun toys that they have reinvented while also adding an Indian touch to them. The founders of Cloud Worx talk about helping companies build a multiverse for their offices. However, the ‘sharks’ tell them that they are playing with just virtual reality and using words like multiverse. Amit Jain also tells them that there is no ‘innovation’ that he can see in their company.

Also Read |Peyush Bansal reveals he didn’t want to come back to Shark Tank India Season 2: ‘Too much fan following’

Sharing the video, Sony TV’s team wrote, “Join the Sharks for a night of pure fun at the pitch sessions of #Zoff, #DesiToys, and #CloudWorx. Tune in tonight at 10 pm. #SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district

Shark Tank India Season airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 18:22 IST
Next Story

Assam’s crackdown on child marriages is driven more by politics than concern for women

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi party with AbRam, Taimur on birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close