Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal tears cheque saying pitcher is ‘confused’ about the offer. Watch

Gear up for a drama-packed episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. The founders of Zoff, Desi Toys and Cloud Worx will pitch their company to the ‘sharks’ on Wednesday. While the first two companies will leave them impressed, the latter will be questioned whether they are using fancy words to portray their brand differently.

As per the promo shared by Sony TV, the founders of Zoff, a masala brand, talk about building a profitable business. As Namita Thapar questions whether they will manage to stand out in this cutthroat market, the founders leave the ‘sharks’ in splits with their replies. They get a different offer from Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain. As Aman tries to hurry them up to accept an offer, Amit shoots back that they should be given ample time. This is when Anupam gets irked and tears off the cheque. He says that he has been waiting for a long time and they seem quite confused to him.

Desi Toys, on the other hand, leaves the ‘sharks’ impressed as they make them relive their childhood. The company showcases fun toys that they have reinvented while also adding an Indian touch to them. The founders of Cloud Worx talk about helping companies build a multiverse for their offices. However, the ‘sharks’ tell them that they are playing with just virtual reality and using words like multiverse. Amit Jain also tells them that there is no ‘innovation’ that he can see in their company.

