Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal says ‘Bharat business seekh raha hai’ after hearing pitch by Mahantam founders

Shark Tank India 2: A new promo of the show has two young entrepreneurs, Dhawal and Jayesh, pitching their tea glass washing machine Mahantam.

shark tank indiaAnupam Mittal was impressed with the young entrepreneurs on Shark Tank India 2. (Photo: SonyLIV)
Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal says ‘Bharat business seekh raha hai’ after hearing pitch by Mahantam founders
Reality show Shark Tank India Season 2 has seen several young entrepreneurs pitch their business and get funding from the judges of the show, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal. A new promo of the show has two young entrepreneurs, Dhawal and Jayesh, pitching their tea glass washing machine Mahantam. Anupam also reveals that his team has already provided grants to Dhawal and Jayesh so that they could expand on their business idea.

The promo begins with Dhawal sharing the story behind him coming up with the idea of making a washing machine for tea glasses to ensure hygiene is maintained even at tea stalls. After listening to his story, Anupam says, “Bharat business seekh raha hai (India is learning how to do business)”. Anupam also recognises Dhawal and then shares how he knows him. Anupam shares that since he knows it takes a lot of effort for people to come on Shark Tank India, he has started a new project, Dreamdeal.me. Under this, he asks new entrepreneurs to make a one-minute-long reel and share what they want to do and why. His team then selects a few and offers them grants without any equity. His initiative leaves other ‘sharks’ impressed. Namita tells him, “Well done Anupam.”

Also read |Anupam Mittal gets snarky as Twitter user calls Shark Tank India the new Sasural Simar Ka: ‘You clearly watch both’

Later in the promo, we also see Peyush Bansal telling one of the pitchers, “I will give you an offer, whatever you say, Rs 53 lakhs for 1% equity.” Namita tells the pitcher that she and Vineeta will extend the same offer to them. Meanwhile, Aman is seen asking Anupam, “Agar aap chaaho toh hum bhi aapki help kar de? (If you want, can we also help you?” Anupam replies, “This is the kind of work agar mil kar karenge toh merko koi takleef nahi hai (This is the kind of work which I will not mind doing together).”

Shark Tank India Season 2 has been running successfully on Sony TV. It streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 19:36 IST
