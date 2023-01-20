Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar get annoyed with a pitcher: ‘Nahi chahiye toh bol…’

Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar, the judges of the reality show Shark Tank India Season 2, recently lost their cool with a pitcher. A new promo of the show has them telling a pitcher to either accept or reject their offer.

The promo of Shark Tank India 2 gives a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes of the show. It has pitchers asking a huge investment for a small percentage of equity. At one point, Anupam is heard telling a pitcher, “I like you, I want to invest in you.” Another judge Amit Jain takes a dig at Anupam and says, “I have made four companies, and he just invests. Invest karke milte bhi nahi hain (He doesn’t even meet after investing money).”

Later, Anupam is seen snapping at a pitcher. He says, “Aap yes ya no karo yaar (You either say yes or no).” Namita also tells the pitcher, “Nahi chahiye toh bol dijiye (If you don’t want it, just say it).”

Recently, Inside FPV co-founders Oshi Kumari, Arth Chowdhary, and Devyant Bhardwaj cracked a good deal and got all the ‘sharks’ on-board, except Anupam. Indianexpress.com asked them to share some dos and don’ts for future pitchers. Arth said, “Particularly for young entrepreneurs like us, I want to say hojayega (it will happen). Build a strong team, have a solid pitch and it will be all good. Also, whatever may come, stay confident. Do your research well and answer all questions confidently. Know your brand inside out and face the sharks with a positive outlook.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV.