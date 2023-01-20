scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar get annoyed with a pitcher: ‘Nahi chahiye toh bol…’

Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar, the judges of Shark Tank India 2, asked a pitcher to come to the decision if he wants the deal or not.

shark tank india 2Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV.
Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar, the judges of the reality show Shark Tank India Season 2, recently lost their cool with a pitcher. A new promo of the show has them telling a pitcher to either accept or reject their offer.

The promo of Shark Tank India 2 gives a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes of the show. It has pitchers asking a huge investment for a small percentage of equity. At one point, Anupam is heard telling a pitcher, “I like you, I want to invest in you.” Another judge Amit Jain takes a dig at Anupam and says, “I have made four companies, and he just invests. Invest karke milte bhi nahi hain (He doesn’t even meet after investing money).”

Later, Anupam is seen snapping at a pitcher. He says, “Aap yes ya no karo yaar (You either say yes or no).” Namita also tells the pitcher, “Nahi chahiye toh bol dijiye (If you don’t want it, just say it).”

Also read |Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher turns down Rs 1.5 crore offer, vows to return after justifying Rs 100 cr valuation

Recently, Inside FPV co-founders Oshi Kumari, Arth Chowdhary, and Devyant Bhardwaj cracked a good deal and got all the ‘sharks’ on-board, except Anupam. Indianexpress.com asked them to share some dos and don’ts for future pitchers. Arth said, “Particularly for young entrepreneurs like us, I want to say hojayega (it will happen). Build a strong team, have a solid pitch and it will be all good. Also, whatever may come, stay confident. Do your research well and answer all questions confidently. Know your brand inside out and face the sharks with a positive outlook.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 18:51 IST
Opposition says Shinde govt went to Davos to sign deals with Maharashtra firms

