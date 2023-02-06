Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain to give ‘biggest offer’ in the history of the show. Watch

The new week on Shark Tank India 2 will kickstart with three different pitches in tonight’s episode. Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta will listen to pitches by the founders of talent acquisition company UnStop, tea company Blue Tea and streetwear brand Gavin Paris.

In the promo shared by Sony TV, all three brands are seen impressing the ‘sharks’. UnStop founder talks about how many young graduates lose out on job opportunities as their colleges do not have facilities for campus placement. He shares that he has lakhs of students enrolled with him, who are now getting a chance to find the job of their dreams. On the other hand, Blue Tea founders leave the ‘sharks’ stumped when they inform them how they are market leaders.

Two men then talk about their brand Gavin Paris and how it has been marketing itself internally. As one of the men, presenting the brand, says that he does most of the work, the ‘sharks’ are left shocked when the founder mentions the equity division. He says he owns 100 percent of the company and the efficient employee is hired on a commission basis. This disappoints the ‘sharks’, and Anupam even calls it ‘unfair’. Aman then tells the founder that he should give him a respectable share, otherwise he will fund a similar business with him.

#UnStop, #BlueTea, and #GavinParis are here to bring you a tonne of great ideas and innovation tonight. Are you ready?#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/1pGrfufaul — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 6, 2023

While there’s suspense about which of the pitches the ‘sharks’ are talking about, Anupam Mittal offers them Rs 1 crore for 2% equity. Amit Jain then pitches in saying that this requires long-term planning and he is ready to give Rs 5 crore for 10% equity. His offer leaves everyone shocked as Vineeta Singh claims that this is the ‘biggest offer’ in the history of Shark Tank India.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.