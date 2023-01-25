Shark Tank India 2’s Aman Gupta tells entrepreneur ‘this is not a business’: ‘Aaj ke baad iske baare mein mat sochna’

Shark Tank India Season 2 has had some interesting pitches so far and on Wednesday’s episode, the investors will hear pitches from four companies who are looking to seek some funding from the show’s ‘sharks’.

The latest promo shows the four companies and it seems like two of the brands actually impressed the ‘sharks’ but there was some criticism too. Aman Gupta, who is usually very supportive on the show, can be heard telling one of the entrepreneurs that his business is a bad idea. “Kuch aur socho. This is not a business. Aaj ke baad ise baare mein mat sochna (Think of something else. This is not a business. After today, never think about it again),” he said.

Namita Thapar can be heard telling one of the entrepreneurs that his idea could be copied by anyone. “Kuch nahi hai, koi bhi copy kar sakta hai (There is nothing here, anyone could copy it),” she said.

The promo also tells the story of a wheelchair bound person whose life changed after using Neomotion’s innovation as he could start earning a living. The entrepreneurs of Neomotion were on the show to showcase their personalised wheelchair. The promo also gives a sneak peek into another company Raasa’s efforts. The entrepreneur here is trying to organise the industry of street food vendors so they can have a stable income. Peyush Bansal said that he was “impressed” that the brand is trying to solve a genuine problem.

Shark Tank India airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.