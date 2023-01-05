scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta refuses to collaborate with other ‘sharks’, tears his cheque

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV. In the upcoming episode, Aman Gupta will get miffed on being interrupted by Anupam Mittal.

shark tank india 2Aman Gupta on the sets of Shark Tank India 2. (Photo: Set India/YouTube)
Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta refuses to collaborate with other 'sharks', tears his cheque
The second season of the TV reality show, Shark Tank India has been grabbing the attention of viewers. It once again has owners of start-ups pitching their business ideas to the judges of the show, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Goyal and Amit Jain. Though we have seen the judges collaborating on various pitches, a new promo of the show has Aman refusing to join hands with other ‘sharks’.

In a new promo, we see a lady pitching her snacks business worth Rs 3 crore with her 21-year-old son Vineet. When the judges hear the age of her son, they get shocked and call him a budding entrepreneur of the country.

Also read |Ashneer Grover says he won’t be watching Shark Tank India 2, has unfollowed all the ‘sharks’: ‘Rs 10,000 crore ka dhanda bana ke de diya Sony ko’

During their conversation, when Aman is about to make an offer to Vineet and his mother, Anupam interrupts and tells the pitchers he is ready to offer Rs 40 lakh for 4% equity. Namita then asks Aman about his offer and he gets miffed. He says, “Mera kya, mujhe toh baat hi nahi karne de rahe hain (What about me? I am not being made to talk only).”

Also read |Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar says ‘no regrets’ after being slammed for ‘mocking’ Recode owners: ‘Being a shark doesn’t mean…’

Further, the lady suggests that the four interested ‘sharks’ give her a combined offer. To this, Aman says, “Nahi merko nahi karni chaaron ke saath, main akele karna chahta hun (I don’t want to do it with the other four. I want to do it alone).” He is then seen making the gesture of tearing the cheque. Now what happened next will be seen in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India Season 2.

Shark Tank India airs on Sony TV at 10 pm and streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 19:21 IST
