scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Shark Tank India 2: Rare all-shark deal makes Anupam Mittal proudly declare, ‘Bharat business seekh raha hai’

Shark Tank India 2's latest episode featured a rare all-shark deal, with Anupam Mittal hailing the moment as pivotal to the entrepreneurial landscape in India.

sharksShark Tank India 2: Tea glass washing machine entrepreneurs won many hearts. 
Listen to this article
Shark Tank India 2: Rare all-shark deal makes Anupam Mittal proudly declare, ‘Bharat business seekh raha hai’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Every episode of Shark Tank India features at least one pitch that attracts the attention of more than one ‘shark’, but it is quite rare for the entire panel join hands together for a deal. In the latest episode of the reality show’s second season, tea glass washing machine entrepreneurs managed to do exactly that. In the episode, they spoke about the problems they faced while creating a unique product. The pitchers, Dhaval and Jayesh, presented a hot cup of tea to the ‘sharks’ and asked for Rs 30 lakh for 10% equity with a valuation of Rs 3 crore.

Anupam Mittal said that he had met the entrepreneurs Dhaval Nai and Jayesh Nai earlier, too. He said that since he knows it takes a lot of effort for people to come on Shark Tank India, he has started a new project, Dreamdeal.me where he asks new entrepreneurs to make a one-minute-long Reel and share what they want to do and why. His team then selects a few and offers them grants without any equity.

After Dhaval shared the story of how he came up with the idea of making a washing machine for tea glasses to ensure hygiene is maintained even at tea stalls, Anupam said, “Bharat business seekh raha hai (India is learning how to do business)”.

Also read |Shark Tank India 2: Quick-witted pitcher jokes Namita Thapar can’t think outside Pune, makes other sharks laugh out loud

After the pitch was complete, all five ‘sharks’ — Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal — made an offer to the the entrepreneurs.

The ‘sharks’ offered Rs 30 lakhs for 20% equity with a valuation of Rs 1.5 crores. Dhaval and Jayesh said yes to the deal. Anupam Mittal said, “Every child would want to do innovation after this deal.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and also streams on SonyLIV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 10:08 IST
Next Story

Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sara, amrtia singh
Nothing, just Sara Ali Khan and her ‘number1’ person Amrita Singh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close