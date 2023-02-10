Shark Tank India 2: Rare all-shark deal makes Anupam Mittal proudly declare, ‘Bharat business seekh raha hai’

Every episode of Shark Tank India features at least one pitch that attracts the attention of more than one ‘shark’, but it is quite rare for the entire panel join hands together for a deal. In the latest episode of the reality show’s second season, tea glass washing machine entrepreneurs managed to do exactly that. In the episode, they spoke about the problems they faced while creating a unique product. The pitchers, Dhaval and Jayesh, presented a hot cup of tea to the ‘sharks’ and asked for Rs 30 lakh for 10% equity with a valuation of Rs 3 crore.

Anupam Mittal said that he had met the entrepreneurs Dhaval Nai and Jayesh Nai earlier, too. He said that since he knows it takes a lot of effort for people to come on Shark Tank India, he has started a new project, Dreamdeal.me where he asks new entrepreneurs to make a one-minute-long Reel and share what they want to do and why. His team then selects a few and offers them grants without any equity.

After Dhaval shared the story of how he came up with the idea of making a washing machine for tea glasses to ensure hygiene is maintained even at tea stalls, Anupam said, “Bharat business seekh raha hai (India is learning how to do business)”.

After the pitch was complete, all five ‘sharks’ — Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal — made an offer to the the entrepreneurs.

The ‘sharks’ offered Rs 30 lakhs for 20% equity with a valuation of Rs 1.5 crores. Dhaval and Jayesh said yes to the deal. Anupam Mittal said, “Every child would want to do innovation after this deal.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and also streams on SonyLIV.