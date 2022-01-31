Shark Tank finale week begins: Aman Gupta offers entrepreneur Rs 75 lakh deal, demands 5 per cent equity

It’s going to be a tough round of negotiations in the upcoming finale week for Shark Tank India. In a new promo, investors Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh listened to new pitches offered by aspiring entrepreneurs.

In the promo shared by the official Shark Tank India page, entrepreneurs had unique pitches ranging from cupboard locks that could be opened by smartphones, an efficient method of cleaning up rubbish, an ayurvedic app and a vegetable storage that would keep the vegetables fresh for several days without refrigeration. When it came to negotiating, investor Aman Gupta tells ayurvedic app team that he is willing to set aside Rs 75 lakh, but he would like 5 per cent equity.

In another part of the promo, Anupam tells one team that they still have an offer, but Ashneer Grover makes it clear that he hasn’t given an offer yet, but has just asked a question. The trepidation is quite visible on the entrepreneurs faces, and it remains to be seen, whether the investors are actually sold on the pitches or not.

Shark Tank India is based on the original American reality show, which has been running for 13 seasons since 2009. It features entrepreneurs who pitch ideas to a panel of investors. They either attract investment or walk away empty handed.