Shark Tank’s Ashneer Grover is asked for Vijay Mallya’s phone number: ‘Mere bhi 100-200 hai uske paas’

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover has found a massive following on social media ever since the show aired on Sony TV. Now, the businessman, who was seen in a rather shrewd avatar on the show, has indulged in the memes and is enjoying the humorous side that comes with being a television personality. In a recent skit shared by comedian Shubham Gaur, titled ‘Just Delhi NCR people problems’, Ashneer and Shubham are discussing their demands for a Formula 1 car so they can have a team.

Shubham asks Ashneer for Vijay Mallya’s contact number as he too had a team named Force India in the sport. Upon Shubham’s query, Ashneer is visibly discomforted but also breaks into a smile.

Shubham shared the skit with the caption, “Humari demands valid to thi na guys?”

In the video, Shubham and Ashneer share that all they want from their Formula 1 car is ‘three simple demands’. Ashneer mentions, “Kuch nahi yaar, ek yahan pe Chaudhary ji ka sticker lagana tha, ek yahan pe Tommy jhaank raha hai kutta voh lagana tha, aur ek yahan pe ball nahi hoti jo lagta hai nikal ke bahar aa jayegi. Teen simple demands thi bas (You need to put up the Chaudhary ji sticker. One sticker of a dog peeping and another one where it seems a ball has hit the car. We have three simple demands).”

The comedian then adds, “End mein ispe aa gaye ki Jai Mata Di likhva de, short mein JMD. Mana hi nahi.” Upon asking for Vijay Mallya’s contact number, Shubham adds, “Mere bhi 100-200 pade hain uske paas.”

Ashneer was recently seen on the comedian’s channel in another skit called based on rich vs middle-class problems.

Sony TV has announced that Shark Tank will be back for a second season. It is yet to be known if Ashneer will join the show this time.