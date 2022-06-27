Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal shaves off is moustache for Anupam Ki Shaadi: ‘Kya kya karna padta hai…’

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank India fame Anupam Mittal is set to unravel the story behind how his company Shaadi.com came into being through a documentary titled Anupam Ki Shaadi. The Founder-CEO shot for a film which chronicles the journey of his brand recently. And for that, he did several things, including shaving off his moustache. Anupam shared a BTS video on Instagram on Monday.

The making video has Anupam Mittal, along with director Nishant Nayak talking about why they planned to make a film on Shaadi.com, with Anupam playing himself. To ensure they kept things authentic, the crew created near-similar sets. Even Anupam got into the look from his younger days which required him to change his look several times. Nishant lauds Anupam for being a sport in trying out various hairdos, even going clean-shaven. Though Anupam cribs about letting go of his moustache, his dedication is worth praising.

Anupam shared the video with the caption, “From trying wigs to going clean-shaven to multiple takes & then struggling to act, it took a lot to get this film right. Here it is, all caught on the #BTS of #anupamkishaadi … the film about the Shaadi.com journey. Great work team @shaadi.com in capturing these moments and making this film even though at times, I did not believe.”

Speaking about his attempts at acting, Anupam told Moneycontrol, “You can’t possibly recollect the emotions, so you try to get inside your head when you were 20 years younger to see what might have played out. It’s almost like playing a different character. It took a lot of intensity and soul-searching for me to pull that off because I am not an actor.”

The reality show Shark Tank India, inspired by the popular American reality show, ran from December to January. Along with Anupam Mittal, former Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover featured on the show as a shark, along with Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta.