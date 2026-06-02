‘Pay employees twice a month’: Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal says it’ll be ‘economy’s win’

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal, who is the owner of Shaadi.com, recently took to social media and made a case about why companies should pay their employees twice a month, instead of following the “British-era next-month payout system.” Anupam explained that in India, most companies pay their employees’ salaries in the first week of the month, and these are the dues that the employee is owed for their work in the previous month. He said that this age-old rule must be challenged so employees don’t face missed EMIs, missing rent, and don’t get entrapped in an unfair debt scheme.

Anupam Mittal took to LinkedIn and posted a long note, and started it by raising the question, “When should you get paid?” He then said that companies often offer benefits like “enhanced leave, free food, and remote working” and claim to be “employee-centric,” while they ignore the “most valued benefit.” Anupam claimed that most companies in India pay their employees on the 7th of every month, and while some pay on the 1st, it is sometimes delayed by a day or two if it clashes with the weekend or any other bank holiday.

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Anupam said that at his company, they changed this system and have been paying their employees at the end of every month as it was “common sense”. “A few years ago, we decided Shaadi.com that salaries should go out at the end of the current month, not in the following month. Not as a perk. But as common sense,” he said.

Anupam said that a delay in the disbursement of salaries can be harrowing for some employees. “Because for some folks, a week’s delay may be an accounting detail. But for most, it can mean an EMI bounce, a rent scramble, an awkward call, or half a day wasted fixing something that should never have broken. Ask the vast majority of India, and they will tell you, cash flow is dignity,” he said.

He then made a case for paying employees twice a month and said that this would be a “win for the economy.” “In fact, I think companies should pay twice a month, 15th and 30th. Yes, payroll teams will grumble a bit. But in 2026, with tech, this is not rocket science. Better cash flow means less stress, fewer debt traps, more spending velocity and ergo, a GDP nudge. Win for employees, win for companies, win for the economy. So push your HR and let’s end this British-era next-month payout system?”

Anupam Mittal has been a judge on Shark Tank India since the show began in 2021. In the first four seasons of the show, Anupam made 103 deals and invested Rs 37.3 crore in investors’ businesses. During an episode on Season 5, Anupam spoke about his three best investments to come out of Shark Tank India and mentioned companies like Homestrap, Decode Age and The Honest Home Company.