scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Shark Tank’s Amit Jain reveals which car he’s currently driving, says his dream car is a Lamborghini: ‘Alag hi maza hai’

On a podcast, Shark Tank's Amit Jain spoke about his favourite cars, and revealed which car he currently drives. Amit is the co-founder of CarDekho.

amit jain shark tankAmit Jain can be seen on Shark Tank India.
Listen to this article
Shark Tank’s Amit Jain reveals which car he’s currently driving, says his dream car is a Lamborghini: ‘Alag hi maza hai’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

CarDekho’s Amit Jain joined the Shark Tank India panel knowing that the show could give him a massive platform, he said on a new podcast appearance. But he also admitted that the show became huge after season one, and he was concerned if he’d be able to handle the media scrutiny being such a private person.

In an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Amit Jain also spoke about his dream car, and revealed which vehicle he currently drives. He said that besides his property (and his wife’s jewellery), cars are the most expensive things that he has spent on.

Also read |Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher turns down Rs 1.5 crore offer, vows to return after justifying Rs 100 cr valuation

He said, “I love cars, but I love technology-oriented cars more. I like Teslas, their tech is fairly advanced. I luckily got a chance to drive one of them in Singapore. It was an amazing experience; the dash, the features, the self-drive. Crazy good feeling. While I used to be an engine guy, but now I’ve started prioritising technology, because that has become a commodity. I’m waiting for it to be launched in India.”

Asked what his favourite car currently available in India is, Amit said, “I would then go for… I’m thinking… I haven’t bought a Lamborghini, but that’s what I would go for. I like that look, I like that feeling. I used to drive very fast back in the day. Even today, I sometimes do it when I’m alone. I drive a Mercedes E-Class 350d convertible. I retract the roof, blast my music, and push it as far as it can go on an empty highway. That’s a different feeling.” On CarDekho.com, the vehicle’s on-road price is listed at Rs 94 lakh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

Amit Jain joined the Shark Tank India season 2 panel after Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh didn’t return for the new season. While Ashneer hasn’t commented on why he chose to sit season 2 out, he said in an interview that he ‘dominated’ season one.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 11:16 IST
Next Story

UGC NET December 2022 Session: Application correction window opens today

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close