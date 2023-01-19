Shark Tank’s Amit Jain reveals which car he’s currently driving, says his dream car is a Lamborghini: ‘Alag hi maza hai’

CarDekho’s Amit Jain joined the Shark Tank India panel knowing that the show could give him a massive platform, he said on a new podcast appearance. But he also admitted that the show became huge after season one, and he was concerned if he’d be able to handle the media scrutiny being such a private person.

In an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Amit Jain also spoke about his dream car, and revealed which vehicle he currently drives. He said that besides his property (and his wife’s jewellery), cars are the most expensive things that he has spent on.

He said, “I love cars, but I love technology-oriented cars more. I like Teslas, their tech is fairly advanced. I luckily got a chance to drive one of them in Singapore. It was an amazing experience; the dash, the features, the self-drive. Crazy good feeling. While I used to be an engine guy, but now I’ve started prioritising technology, because that has become a commodity. I’m waiting for it to be launched in India.”

Asked what his favourite car currently available in India is, Amit said, “I would then go for… I’m thinking… I haven’t bought a Lamborghini, but that’s what I would go for. I like that look, I like that feeling. I used to drive very fast back in the day. Even today, I sometimes do it when I’m alone. I drive a Mercedes E-Class 350d convertible. I retract the roof, blast my music, and push it as far as it can go on an empty highway. That’s a different feeling.” On CarDekho.com, the vehicle’s on-road price is listed at Rs 94 lakh.

Amit Jain joined the Shark Tank India season 2 panel after Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh didn’t return for the new season. While Ashneer hasn’t commented on why he chose to sit season 2 out, he said in an interview that he ‘dominated’ season one.