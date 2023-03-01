Shark Tank 2: Judges say ‘no deal’ to every business pitched to them

For the very first time in the history of Shark Tank India, all five ‘sharks’ — Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh — happened to unanimously bow out of all businesses pitched to them during an episode. In the latest episode of Shark India 2 we saw four different pitchers appear on the show and pitch their start-ups to the panel of judges but in vain.

Out of the four start-ups pitched to them was by entrepreneurs Vijay Sharma and Tarun Bhargava who are into affordable crafted beer. The businessmen duo asked for Rs 1 crore for 0.75 per cent equity with a valuation of Rs 133.33 crore. While their business seemed viable to the judges, they denied any funding to the duo citing the reason that the beer company is already making good money and the fact that the sharks themselves don’t have any expertise in the alcohol business.

The next pitch was from a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur who owns a hygienic ice cube brand called Dr Cubes. Here, the Sharks are informed about the business model of Dr Cubes and how it is a 24/7 company which deals in providing different kind of ice like cubed, artisan, crushed ice, and gourmet for parties and other occasions. The entrepreneur asked for Rs 80 lakh for 15 per cent equity with Rs 5.33 crore of valuation. However, after listening to the pitch the Sharks decide to not to invest in the ice business as they don’t see it as a long term viability.

The third pitch was by the founders — Girish Nagpal and Kaaman Agarwal — of an AI-based EV vehicle booking platform who asked for Rs 75 lakh for 1 per cent equity.

The last pitch on the show on Tuesday started on an impressive note, as Arvind Arora, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur began a ‘sher (couplet)’ on sharks. In his pitch, Arvind revealed that he started this business after one of his students attempted suicide and that his app provides courses and jobs to anyone who is looking out for viable education and job prospects. He demands Rs 40 lakh for 2 per cent equity with Rs 20 crore of valuation. The judges seemed to be a bit confused by his pitch and turn down his offer.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs every Monday-Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV. It also streams on SonyLIV.