Shardul Pandit to make an entry in Bigg Boss 14

Reality show Bigg Boss 14 is set to have a grand premiere on October 3. Host Salman Khan has already introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu as the first contestant in the show. And now, indianexpress.com has been informed that television actor Shardul Pandit will also enter the house.

The source shared that while Shardul Pandit has already been sent for self quarantine, following the protocols, there is uncertainty of when he would be introduced in the show.

“As of now 11 new celebrities have been confirmed to enter the show. If not on the premiere night, the actor might step in after a few days. The team is still working on the same, and should take a call shortly,” added the source.

Before becoming an actor Shardul Pandit was a successful radio jockey. He even holds a Limca Book of Records for performing non-stop for 19 hours on the radio. Having participated in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, Pandit ventured into acting with popular TV show Bandini. He then moved to Dubai to continue his job as an RJ, only to shift back to Mumbai in 2015. He was last seen in Kuldeepak and Sidhi Vinayak. Recently, the actor had even opened up about his fight against mental illness on social media, and also shared how with no earnings during the lockdown, he had to move back to his hometown to survive.

Apart from Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shardul Pandit, celebrities gearing up to enter Bigg Boss 14 include names like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani and Pavitra Punia. The makers also teased fans with a video of Radhe Maa in the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, her presence on the show as a contestant is still speculative.

Joining these celebrities in the Bigg Boss 14 house will also be contestants from previous seasons – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

