The actors of Shararat: Where are they now?

“Shring bling sarvaling, bhoot bhavisha vartaman badling…,” if you are familiar with this line, welcome to the nostalgia club. Most 90s kids were lucky to have watched some of the best Indian shows, and Shararat ranks high on that list.

The story of three generations of friendly witches, Shararat made for a fun watch. Launched in 2003, it had a good run of four years on Star Plus. The sitcom was bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

As part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the cast of the popular show is up to these days.

Shruti Seth as Jia

Shruti Seth’s big break on television, Shararat went on to become a milestone in her career. The actor played the lovable and gullible witch, who was bestowed with magical powers on her 18th birthday. New to these powers, Jia would always end up in trouble and it was her mother and grandmother who bailed her out.

Post Shararat, Shruti has been part of shows like Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar, Rishta.com and films like Rajneeti, Fanaah among more. She has also enjoyed her stint as a host with Mum Tum Aur Hum and multiple seasons of Comedy Circus. Ekta Kapoor recently announced Shruti Seth as one of her lead actors in Mentalhood. The ALTBalaji series will present the lives of moms in contemporary times. The actor is married to filmmaker Danish Aslam and has a daughter.

Farida Jalal as (Sushma) Nani

The most loving and supportive grandmother, Nani was always around to help Jia. A fun personality, she always used her magical powers to teach people lessons. She was also quite naughty and sometimes misused her powers.

More than her TV roles, Farida Jalal is known for playing pivotal characters in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. She was last seen in ZEE5’s Parchayee.

Poonam Narula and Eva Grover as Radha

Radha had the tough task of being a witch and a normal ‘human’ wife at the same time. She knew her husband didn’t like magic and so she refrained from using it. She also had to keep an eye on her mischievous mother. A supportive mother, Radha was always there to share the best advice with her daughter.

Poonam Narula has been part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasam and Nach Baliye. Married to actor Manish Goel, she has taken a sabbatical to raise her kids.

As for Eva Grover, she is known for her roles in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Tashan-E-Ishq.

Mahesh Thakur as Suraj Malhotra

Poor Suraj got the shock of his life on his wedding night as Radha informed him that she is a witch. Being in love with his wife, he accepted her but asked her to live a normal life like him. While he hated magic, there were multiple moments when it helped him get out of sticky situations. A loving father, he also had a love-hate relationship with his mother-in-law.

Post the show, Mahesh has been part of numerous television and film projects. Some of his notable works include Sasural Genda Phool, Ishqbaaaz, Udaan and films like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Aashiqui 2, Jai Ho etc. He was last seen in Eros Now’s Modi: The Story of a Common Man.

Karanvir Bohra as Dhruv

The college hottie, Dhruv was the centre of attraction and had every girl falling for him. Jia too had a crush on him. Although he reciprocated her feelings, they did not confess their feelings, for a long time. It was also because of Dhruv that Jia became a soft target for Pam, who too had her eyes on this stud.

While Karanvir Bohra is now known for his exuberant fashion sense and personality, as Dhruv, he was the perfect chocolate boy. One of his first acting assignments, KVB, as he is fondly known, charmed the ladies not just on the show but also in real life. Karanvir was last seen as one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 12. He will also make an appearance in Naagin 3 finale.

Simple Kaul as Pam

The foreign-returned Parminder aka Pam entered Jia’s life as her rival, wanting to take her place in college, and the love of her life – Dhruv. Pam and her two sidekicks made every effort to make life hell for Jia in college. But thanks to nani and her magical tricks, Pam would always end up falling flat on her face.

After playing the snooty Pam, Simple Kaul showcased her acting skills in shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Suvreen Guggal, Jeannie Aur Juhu and more. Currently, she is a proud owner of multiple restuarants that she opened with good friend Addite Malik.

Addite Malik as Meeta

The wide-eyed Meeta was the only friend Jia had in college. A romantic at heart, she would be always daydreaming about romance, and even pushed Jia to pursue her attraction towards Dhruv. She was head over heels in love with Dhruv’s friend Raja, and tried her best to woo him through the show.

Addite has also played some substantial roles in shows like Miilee, Kumkum and Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. Married to actor Mohit Malik, Addite and Simple are currently busy with their restaurants.

Harsh Vashishth as Raja

As Dhruv’s best friend, Raja was always there to support him, and even helped him out in his love story with Jia. Whenever Pam tried to trap Dhruv, he along with Meeta would help him slip out. While he did like Meeta, her overt display of affection always drove him nuts.

Harsh Vashisht has been part of numerous TV shows like Veera, Qubool Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, RadhaKrishn and more. He will be soon seen in horror-drama Kawach 2 on Colors.

Shoma Anand as Shanti

The nosy neighbour, Shanti was more interested in the secrets of the Malhotra household. Always suspicious about the strange happenings in the family, she would keep coming to their house on the pretext of borrowing something. Nani, who never liked Shanti, would sometimes even use tricks on her, just for fun.

Shoma Anand has also been part of popular sitcom Hum Paanch and films like Kya Kool Hai Hum, Kal Ho Na Ho among more. She last appeared in SAB TV show Yaro.