Ssharad Malhotra ties the knot with Ripci Bhatia

Actor Ssharad Malhotra tied the knot with Ripci Bhatia on Saturday, April 20, in Mumbai. The actor, who rose to fame with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan in 2006, had a lavish wedding in the city in the presence of his family and close friends. Fan pages and some of the actor’s friends shared photos and videos from the wedding ceremony on their social media handles.

At the wedding, we spotted celebrities such as Shashank Vyas of Balika Vadhu fame, Zain Imam, Harshad Chopda and Rashami Desai.

Ssharad and Ripci’s pre-wedding ceremonies began on Friday. The two were also seen dancing on Bollywood numbers in several videos during their sangeet.

Earlier, Kratika Dheer, Ssharad’s friend, took to Instagram and wished a happily ever after to the newly-weds. She wrote, ‘Wishing @sharadmalhotra009 & Ripci a beautiful journey together filled with lots of love and joy.” Actor Ssumier Pasricha also wished the couple and wrote, “Congrats Ssharad and Ripci on starting of this new chapter in your life.”

Ssharad confirmed the news of getting hitched in March this year. At the time, the actor had said, “With the blessings of almighty and our elders, I am finally taking the big plunge. Looking forward to this beautiful transition and institution called marriage.”