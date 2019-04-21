Toggle Menu
Ssharad Malhotra ties the knot with Ripci Bhatia

Television star Ssharad Malhotra married designer Ripci Bhatia on April 20. The two had a lavish wedding ceremony wherein many television actors such as Shashank Vyas, Zain Imam, Harshad Chopda among others marked their presence.

Ssharad Malhotra got married to Ripci Bhatia on Saturday. (Photo: Zain Imam/Instagram)

Actor Ssharad Malhotra tied the knot with Ripci Bhatia on Saturday, April 20, in Mumbai. The actor, who rose to fame with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan in 2006, had a lavish wedding in the city in the presence of his family and close friends. Fan pages and some of the actor’s friends shared photos and videos from the wedding ceremony on their social media handles.

At the wedding, we spotted celebrities such as Shashank Vyas of Balika Vadhu fame, Zain Imam, Harshad Chopda and Rashami Desai.

Ssharad and Ripci’s pre-wedding ceremonies began on Friday. The two were also seen dancing on Bollywood numbers in several videos during their sangeet.

Ssharad tied the knot on Saturday evening.(Photo: Zain Imam/Instagram)
Many television celebrities marked their presence. (Photo: Zain Imam/Instagram)
Zain shared photos of the newly-weds.(Photo: Zain Imam/Instagram)
Zain Iman posed with his television industry friends at Ssharad Malhotra’s wedding. (Photo: Zain Imam/Instagram)
Zain struck a pose with Harshad Chopda at the wedding. (Photo: Zain Imam/Instagram)
Zain shared some moments from the wedding ceremony of Ssharad. (Photo: Zain Imam/Instagram)

Earlier, Kratika Dheer, Ssharad’s friend, took to Instagram and wished a happily ever after to the newly-weds. She wrote, ‘Wishing @sharadmalhotra009 & Ripci a beautiful journey together filled with lots of love and joy.” Actor Ssumier Pasricha also wished the couple and wrote, “Congrats Ssharad and Ripci on starting of this new chapter in your life.”

Ssharad confirmed the news of getting hitched in March this year. At the time, the actor had said, “With the blessings of almighty and our elders, I am finally taking the big plunge. Looking forward to this beautiful transition and institution called marriage.”

