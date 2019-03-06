Sharad Malhotra to tie the knot in April

Sharad Malhotra is all set to tie the knot with Delhi-based fashion designer Ripci Bhatia in April. The actor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com over a text message.

Talking about his marriage with Ripci, Sharad said, “With the blessings of almighty and our elders, I am finally taking the big plunge. Looking forward to this beautiful transition and institution called marriage.”

Sharad was introduced to Ripci by his sister, who is also a designer. The actor, who earlier confessed to having a fear of marriage, was surprised to know Ripci, too, has been running away from marriage. Their apprehension led to a connection and with their families keen on getting them settled, the two decided to take the plunge.

Sharad Malhotra broke up with Divyanka Tripathi in 2015 after dating for more than seven years. Post that, the actor found love in Pooja Bisht. Sharad called off their two-year long relationship last year citing irrevocable differences. Pooja had accused Sharad of cheating on her with Ripci.

Refuting the claims, Sharad told Bombay Times, “Not all relationships end because one partner has cheated on the other. Sometimes, it could also be a result of the constant nuisance that the relationship turns into or because it’s just not working.”

He added, “Marriage is the most important decision of one’s life and if you feel you are not with the right partner, there is absolutely no point dragging it. My silence has always been misconstrued and that’s precisely why I chose to answer this time. I’m heading into a brand new phase of my life… happy, peaceful and it feels right for the first time.”

Sharad Malhotra is currently seen playing the lead in Star Bharat’s Muskaan.